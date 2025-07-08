PCB approves use of Karachi’s National Stadium as Pakistan set to host veteran’s T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approved the use of Karachi’s National Stadium as Pakistan gears up to host the upcoming International Masters Cricket (IMC) Over 40s T20 Cricket World Cup, according to a press release.

The international tournament is scheduled from December 1 to 13, 2025 and is being organised by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA).

The press release, issued by the PVCA on Monday, said 19 out of 56 matches will be played over 10 days at the National Stadium, which was recently renovated ahead of Pakistan hosting the ICC Champions Trophy in February.

The remaining matches will be held at the Moin Khan Academy, NBP Sports Complex, Karachi Gymkhana, and South End Club.

The approval for the stadium’s use was granted during a meeting on Monday in Karachi between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and PVCA Chairman Fawad Ijaz Khan.

During the meeting, Khan stated that 14 teams from across the globe will participate in the mega event, including big cricketing nations like Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and England.

Khan thanked the PCB chief and emphasised the significance of this tournament in enhancing Pakistan’s global image, particularly in promoting Karachi’s sporting identity.

He informed the PCB chairman that while the initial offer from PCB was to provide the National Stadium for only four days, PVCA strongly requested full use of the venue to conduct the entire event at the historic ground to ensure it is held securely and befittingly. Naqvi responded positively and approved the full use of the stadium for ten days.

Khan said that the tournament is expected to be exciting among cricket fans, with the anticipated participation of former stars Shahid Khan Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, and Abdul Razzaq.

He stated that the event will celebrate veteran cricketers’ talent and strengthen Pakistan’s standing as a capable host of major international sports events.

With the stadium approval now in place, formal preparations for the tournament are underway.

Khan said the tournament reflects Pakistan’s commitment to promoting sports and uniting cricket enthusiasts. He also added that the collaborative efforts of PVCA and PCB will make the event a memorable and successful experience for players, officials, and spectators.