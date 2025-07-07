Sweden to resume visa services in Pakistan: FO

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday announced that Sweden has resumed visa services in Islamabad and Pakistani nationals will be able to apply for a Schengen visa from today onwards

Sweden in April 2023 indefinitely closed its embassy in Islamabad, citing the security situation as the reason. As a result, the Migration Section was unable to handle requests, nor could any documents be sent to consulates, Gerry´s, or applicants’ addresses. “We understand that this will cause inconvenience; however, the safety of our applicants and staff members are of highest priority,” a notice placed on the embassy’s website had read at the time.

The embassy reopened in April this year, according to its website.

According to the FO, the Swedish and Pakistani foreign ministries held bilateral consultations in Stockholm on July 2, where the decision to resume visa services was announced by the Swedish side.

“Effective July 7, 2025, Pakistani nationals can apply for a Schengen visa from within Pakistan for visits to Sweden of up to 90 days,” the FO said.

It welcomed the positive development, saying it “reflects the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries”.

The FO added that the Pakistani delegation to the bilateral consultations in Stockholm was led by the additional foreign secretary (Europe), while the Swedish side was led by the director general for global affairs from the Swedish foreign ministry.