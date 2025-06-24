E-Paper | June 24, 2025

Russian missile attack kills 9, damages passenger train in southeast Ukraine

Rescuers carry a man into an ambulance vehicle after he was injured during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, June 24. — Reuters
A Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday killed at least nine people, damaged civilian infrastructure and wounded dozens of train passengers, officials said.

The two-wave strike killed seven in the regional capital of Dnipro, said governor Serhiy Lysak, where the blast wave also shattered train carriage windows and showered passengers with broken glass.

Nearly 70 people, including 10 children, were injured, he said, adding the numbers could still rise. Two people were also killed in the town of Samar, around 10 kilometres from Dnipro, the state emergencies service said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on Kyiv’s Western partners to respond to the attack. Nato leaders are currently in The Hague for an alliance summit, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hopes to secure more military support against Russia’s full-scale invasion, launched in 2022.

“It is a matter of credibility for allies to step up pressure on Moscow,” Sybiha wrote on X.

He added that schools, kindergartens and a hospital were also damaged in Dnipro. Officials did not provide details of the damage in Samar.

Russia has stepped up air strikes on Ukraine in recent weeks, particularly on its capital Kyiv, where 28 people were killed on June 17 in the deadliest such attack this year.

Another 10 people were killed in air attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding region on Monday.

