E-Paper | June 08, 2025

Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv kills four, wounds 60

Reuters Published June 7, 2025 Updated June 7, 2025 11:17pm
Firefighters work at the site of a building hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine June 7. — Reuters
Firefighters work at the site of a building hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine June 7. — Reuters

Russia attacked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv at night and in the evening with drones, missiles and guided bombs, killing at least four people and injuring more than 60, including a baby, local officials said on Saturday.

One of Ukraine’s largest cities, Kharkiv is located just a few dozen kilometres from the Russian border and has been under constant Russian shelling during more than three years of war.

“Kharkiv is currently experiencing the most powerful attack since the start of the full-scale war,” Terekhov said on the Telegram messenger early on Saturday.

Dozens of explosions were heard in the city through the night and Russian troops were striking simultaneously with missiles, drones, and guided aerial bombs, he said.

Multi-storey and private residential buildings, educational and infrastructure facilities were attacked, Terekhov noted.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said that one of the city’s civilian industrial facilities was attacked by 40 drones, one missile and four bombs, causing a fire, adding there may still be people under the rubble.

In the evening, Russian aircraft once again attacked Kharkiv with guided bombs, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called “another brutal murder”.

“It was a brutal blow to the city in broad daylight, and in fact, they have been attacking our city of Kharkiv for the entire day,” Zelenskiy said in his evening statement.

“Last night, there was a massive drone strike on Kharkiv, and now there are aerial bombs. Dozens of people have been injured in the past 24 hours,” he said.

The Ukrainian military said Russia launched 206 drones, 2 ballistic and 7 other missiles against Ukraine overnight.

It said its air defence units shot down 87 drones while another 80 drones were lost — in reference to the Ukrainian military using electronic warfare to redirect them — or they were drone simulators that did not carry warheads.

Ten locations were hit, the military said.

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Time for reflection
Updated 07 Jun, 2025

Time for reflection

The spirit of unity within the Islamic world demands that Israel be confronted for its monstrous behaviour.
Pushed into poverty
07 Jun, 2025

Pushed into poverty

A WORLD Bank finding that nearly 45pc of Pakistanis live below the poverty line should not come as a surprise....
Detention law
07 Jun, 2025

Detention law

CITIZENS will be presumed guilty until proven innocent. At least that is the message the political leadership of...
Need for dialogue
06 Jun, 2025

Need for dialogue

If mistrust continues to build up and ties remain frozen, the next conflict may only be a matter of time.
ECP reshuffle
06 Jun, 2025

ECP reshuffle

IT would appear that the process of consultations between the government and opposition over key appointments in the...
Unfair taxation
06 Jun, 2025

Unfair taxation

WITH the next budget just days away, all eyes are on the additional taxation measures the government proposes to...