Power Division instructs Discos to take steps to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in Muharram

The Power Division on Sunday instructed power distribution companies (Discos) to take measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the month of Muharram keeping the heat waves in view, according to a press release by the department.

Muharram is a month of mourning, observed in particular by Shia Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, where amongst many, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Imam Husain, was martyred, and other family members were martyred or subjected to humiliation.

On Saturday, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province from Muharram 1 to 10 to ensure peace and religious harmony.

Federal Power Minister Awais Leghari, in a letter addressed to the officials of Discos, said, “Since the holy month of Muharram is falling in the month of July and heat waves are expected.

“It is very much imperative that all necessary measures are taken to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to facilitate religious gatherings and avoid any inconvenience to the public. “

He instructed the Discos to take a series of measures to ensure uninterrupted supply.

This included conducting thorough inspections of all transmission and distribution networks, particularly in areas where majalis and processions are expected. The letter further instructed to ensure the repair of faulty equipment.

It also instructed regarding ensuring keeping emergency response teams on high alert throughout the month and in particular on Muharram 9 and 10 (Ashura).

Leghari also instructed to ensure the availability of standby generators and UPS systems at sensitive locations to provide backup power in case of any unforeseen grid issues.

“Ensure that a sufficient number of transformers and other materials are available in each subdivision, and inventory in this regard should be updated,” the letter read.

The letter further instructed Discos to ensure communication and coordination with local authorities and the public.

“The sanctity of Muharram demands our utmost commitment to serving the public with diligence and respect. Any negligence in this regard will be viewed seriously,” the letter concluded.

Separately, five companies of Pakistan Army and six companies of Rangers will be deployed in Rawalpindi to help the administration and police to maintain peace during Muharram.

Arrangements have been finalised for 4,374 majalis and 1,003 processions to be held in the Rawalpindi division.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed said earlier in the week that ensuring a peaceful Muharram was a major challenge for his force due to the prevailing security situation in the region.