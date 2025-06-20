PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction on ‘cordial and productive’ COAS-Trump meeting in call with Rubio

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed satisfaction on the “cordial and productive discussion” between US President Donald Trump and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir during a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The COAS, who visited Washington earlier this week, was invited to a luncheon at the White House and discussed joint counterterrorism efforts and expanding bilateral trade during a “cordial” meeting with Trump, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

Field Marshal Munir met with Trump at the White House yesterday, becoming the first serving chief of army staff to have a face-to-face meeting with a sitting US president. The occasion also marked the first time a serving Pakistani army chief had been formally received at this level, without holding political office or governing under martial law.

According to state broadcaster PTV News, the PM’s conversation with Washington’s top diplomat was described as “warm and cordial”, with the discussion revolving around key bilateral and regional issues.

“The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the recent meeting between President Trump and … Field Marshal Asim Munir, in Washington, terming it productive and cordial,” the report read.

“The prime minister conveyed his best wishes for US President Donald Trump, lauding his bold leadership and commending Secretary Rubio’s diplomatic efforts that facilitated a ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India,” PTV News reported. “He emphasised that this understanding averted a potential catastrophe between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.”

The PM was also quoted as saying that Trump’s “positive remarks” about Pakistan were encouraging for lasting peace in the region and reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to resolve disputes with India — namely the Kashmir issue, the Indus Waters Treaty and counter-terrorism — through dialogue.

Discussing security, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate terrorism and counter groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

“Secretary Rubio acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and assured full US cooperation in addressing these threats,” PTV News reported.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz underscored the need for Pakistan and the US to enhance collaboration in sectors including trade, investment, energy, mining, rare earth minerals and information technology.

“Both sides agreed that their discussions should now lead to concrete action across multiple areas of mutual interest. To further strengthen ties, the prime minister emphasised the importance of frequent high-level exchanges,” PTV News reported, adding that the PM extended an invitation to Trump and Rubio to visit Pakistan.

“Secretary Rubio expressed appreciation for the call and reaffirmed the US’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Pakistan,” PTV News said. “He praised Pakistan’s adherence to the ceasefire with India and its continued efforts for peace in the region, especially given its close ties with Iran.

“Rubio affirmed Washington’s intent to work closely with Islamabad to promote regional and global peace and stability.”

Pakistan has been steadily improving ties with the US.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that Pakistan and the US will continue to strengthen their economic partnership as both sides agreed to advance negotiations on reciprocal tariffs through constructive engagement.

While speaking at an event in Islamabad, Aurangzeb said he had a constructive and positive conversation with the US Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick. He said that both countries are moving in the right direction.

“The government will stay the course of reforms in taxation, energy and other sectors,” he said. “We have also carried out tariff reforms to move towards [a] competitive economy.”

In March, it was announced that Pakistan and the US would hold a counter-terrorism dialogue in June.

This was agreed during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker. During the meeting, Pakistan-US relations, matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed in detail.

Bilawal lauds Trump’s talks with army chief

In his remarks on the recent conflict with India, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who was addressing a crowd in Karachi upon his return from a foreign diplomatic tour, said, “For the first time in history, the leader of Pakistan’s army, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, has a meeting with Trump at the White House.”

Bilawal questioned India’s claims, saying, “If Pakistan is ‘terroristan’ [and] involved in terrorism, then what is our military leader doing in Washington?”

He said, “What does the field marshal’s meeting at the White House signify then?” adding, “Is the general of a failed nation called there? No.”

“This highlights that India lost the war and Pakistan won the war. The talks were a congratulatory meeting,” he added. “I consider this a success for Pakistan by the US.”