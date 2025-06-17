E-Paper | June 17, 2025

Window dressing

Editorial Published June 17, 2025 Updated June 17, 2025 09:41am

PAKISTAN is on the front lines of the global climate crisis, yet continues to approach the challenge with a troubling mix of policy confusion, underfunding, and institutional weakness.

The country remains among the most climate-vulnerable in the world, without contributing even 1pc to GHG emissions. From the devastating floods of 2022 that affected over 33m people, to the recurring heatwaves, droughts and water shortages, the evidence is everywhere.

What remains missing is a credible, well-resourced plan to take these challenges head-on — a plan rooted in data, foresight and political commitment.

The recently unveiled federal budget once again reveals the contradictions that have long plagued our climate policy. While the government claims to prioritise climate resilience, its actual allocations tell a different story.

Only Rs85bn has been allocated to adaptation — the category that includes essential interventions such as disaster preparedness, food and water security, early warning systems, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

A staggering Rs603bn, on the other hand, has gone to mitigation, largely centred around energy sector subsidies and rebranded hydropower projects.

This imbalance is difficult to justify. The finance minister himself has acknowledged that adaptation is our foremost climate challenge. Yet, year after year, budgets continue to reflect a lopsided focus on mitigation — a domain where Pakistan’s global emissions profile gives it limited room to make meaningful impact.

It is the country’s exposure to floods, heat, glacial melt and food insecurity that requires urgent and sustained investment, particularly in vulnerable regions such as Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab.

Compounding the problem are self-defeating fiscal decisions. While a carbon levy has been introduced to curb fossil fuel consumption — a step in the right direction — the government has increased taxes on solar panel imports and hybrid vehicles.

Incentives for EVs have also been rolled back. These contradictory signals only undermine public confidence in the government’s commitment to a green transition and discourage much-needed private sector participation.

Institutional capacity is another concern. The Ministry of Climate Change has seen its funding slashed from Rs3.5bn to Rs2.7bn. This not only weakens its ability to conduct research and develop evidence-based policies, but also limits its role in coordinating and implementing climate finance from international donors.

Meanwhile, the provinces lack the resources and expertise to implement adaptation measures effectively. We cannot afford to continue down this path. The costs of inaction are already evident — in economic losses, in displaced communities and in rising climate-related deaths.

If the country is to weather the storms ahead, it must align its words with actions, prioritise adaptation, eliminate policy contradictions, and empower its institutions to lead from the front. The climate clock is ticking — and Pakistan is running out of time.

Published in Dawn, June 17th, 2025

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Window dressing
Updated 17 Jun, 2025

Window dressing

Meanwhile, the provinces lack the resources and expertise to implement adaptation measures effectively.
No revenue effort
17 Jun, 2025

No revenue effort

WITH the ruling PML-N’s next budget unfolding large infrastructure schemes, and expenditure focusing on service...
Pomp and circumstance
17 Jun, 2025

Pomp and circumstance

THE sight of columns of tanks rolling down a boulevard, accompanied by troops goose-stepping in lockstep, was a...
Close the gap
Updated 16 Jun, 2025

Close the gap

Our imbalanced scorecard in the main shows that power development and prosperity reflect the shallowness of political claims.
Fiscal malfeasance
16 Jun, 2025

Fiscal malfeasance

IT is galling that, even in these times of economic distress, when hardship has pushed millions of ordinary...
Rochdale conviction
16 Jun, 2025

Rochdale conviction

THE recent conviction of seven men in the Rochdale grooming gang case is a hard-won moment of justice. The men, ...