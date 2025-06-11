PSX hits all-time high as proposed ‘neutral-to-positive’ budget well-received by investors

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) hit an all-time high of 124,000 points on Wednesday as the proposed federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year was well-received by investors for being “neutral to positive”.

The benchmark KSE-100 index climbed 2,285.13, or 1.87 per cent, to stand at 124,309.57 from the last close of 122,024.44 at 11:49am.

While there had been uncer­tainties surrounding the taxation measures ahead of the budget announcement, the PSX remained bullish yesterday and gained nearly 400 points to cross the 122,000 point-mark, just before the budget was presented in the National Assembly.

Awais Ashraf, research director at AKD Securities, told Dawn.com that the budget announcement was “well-received by investors, primarily due to the absence of any new taxes or levies on the stock market, alleviating initial concerns”.

He noted: “Overall, the budget is viewed as neutral to positive for the listed sectors, with tax collection and fiscal deficit/primary surplus targets seen as non-events, as we believe they remain within the authority’s ability to meet for FY26.”

Despite a record tax shortfall of Rs1.07 trillion recorded for the outgoing fiscal year, the government has set next year’s revenue target at Rs14.13tr — an 18.7pc increase from this year’s revised estimate of Rs11.9tr, against the original budget target of Rs12.97tr.

Expanding upon the factors related to the stock market, Ashraf said the increase in tax rate for profit on debt and “proportionate imposition of tax on mutual funds contingent to dividends received from debt and equities at rate of 25pc and 15pc mutual funds, respectively, is expected to provide further traction for the equity market”.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb yesterday announced an increase in the tax rate on interest income from 15pc to 20pc, a move that may discourage savings.

However, some businessmen have labelled the proposed plan a “camouflage budget” due to its unrealistic targets and the lack of meaningful relief for both the business community and the general public.

Pakistan Business Council Chief Executive Ehsan Malik, while noting “small mercies”, termed the real estate sector the “real winner” from the budget.

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) Secretary General M. Abdul Aleem expressed disappointment over the government’s limited progress in addressing inequitable corporate tax rates.

More to follow