Budget 2025-26: Austerity budget offers ‘crumbs’ for relief

• Next year’s revenue target set at Rs14.13tr

• Provinces’ contribution helps Centre outperform fiscal target, record lowest budget deficit in a decade

• Subsidy allocations have been reduced by 14pc

• Reduced debt servicing drives expenditure containment of nearly Rs2.26tr

• Generous tax relief, incentives for construction sector

• Fuel levy, electricity surcharges to rise next year

• Tough crackdown planned on non-filers, tax evaders

• Development spending squeezed to cut deficit

ISLAMABAD: Maintaining an aggressive stance on fiscal consolidation, as required by the Int­ernational Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday still managed to offer some notional relief to the salaried class in the federal budget for fiscal year 2025-26, along with incentives for the real estate and construction sectors, in an effort to revive the struggling industrial sector and stimulate economic growth.

At the same time, however, the government announced it was imposing a ‘carbon levy’ of Rs2.5 per litre on petrol, diesel and furnace oil in the upcoming fiscal year, to be doubled the following year. It also introduced a 5 per cent tax on large pensions, an 18pc tax on imported solar panels, and an increase in the debt servicing surcharge on electricity to finance not only interest payments, but also principal debt. Additionally, it announced the gradual elimination of tax exemptions for the tribal areas beginning this year.

Ambitious targets

Despite a record tax shortfall of Rs1.07 trillion recorded for the current fiscal year, the finance minister set next year’s revenue target at Rs14.13tr — an 18.7pc increase from this year’s revised estimate of Rs11.9tr, against the original budget target of Rs12.97tr. This would include approximately Rs840 billion in additional revenue measures, on top of a Rs1.39tr automatic tax increase supported by projected inflation of 7.5pc and economic growth of 4.2pc and expenditure containment of nearly Rs2.26tr (equivalent to 2pc of GDP), driven primarily by reduced debt servicing costs, and also at the expense of development and public welfare initiatives.

Not only the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), but the provincial governments, too, were unable to meet their commitment of maintaining a Rs1.22tr surplus for the current year. Still, they provided vital support to the federal government with a surplus of Rs1.01tr.

This contribution enabled the federal government to outperform its fiscal target and record a budget deficit of just 5.6pc of GDP (Rs6.44tr) — the lowest in a decade since FY2015-16 — compared to a higher projected deficit of 5.9pc (Rs7.28tr). This notable fiscal tightening was achieved through punishing additional taxation measures amounting to Rs2.2tr (1.8pc of GDP) alongside a reduction in expenditure as interest rates declined from a historic peak of 22pc.

Accordingly, the FY2025–26 budget sets an ambitious target to reduce the budget deficit to 3.9pc of GDP (Rs5.04tr), contingent upon a cash surplus of Rs1.46tr from the provinces. As a result, the primary budget surplus is projected to rise to 2.4pc of GDP, or Rs3.17tr, for the next year — up from this year’s 2.2pc of GDP (Rs2.5tr).

Relief for select groups

The government found sufficient fiscal space to offer some relief to the salaried class, who have been burdened by high tax rates, declining real incomes, and severe inflation over the past two years.

The finance minister proposed a reduction in income tax by half, to 2.5pc, on annual income between Rs600,000 and Rs1.2 million. It is pertinent to mention that there was a discrepancy in the income tax rate for the lowest taxable bracket announced by the finance minister and the tax rate mentioned in the finance bill, which was even lower at 1pc.

Clarity is awaited on this matter. Similarly, the annual tax on a salary of Rs1.2m was proposed to be reduced to Rs6,000, down from the current Rs30,000. Mr Aurangzeb added that the income tax rate for those earning up to Rs2.2m per annum would be cut to 11pc, down from the current 15pc. Similarly, the tax rate has been reduced to 23pc from 25pc for salaried income between Rs2.2m and Rs3.2m. In addition, the finance minister acknowledged that oppressive tax rates were driving highly skilled professionals to migrate, contributing to a “brain drain”. As a corrective measure, he announced a 1pc reduction in the surcharge on annual incomes exceeding Rs10m.

Apart from this, a 10pc increase in salaries and 7pc rise in pensions was announced for government employees. The salaries of armed forces personnel would also be increased by 25pc, including a special relief allowance in recognition of their recent heroic performance in response to Indian aggression, the finance minister said.

At the same time, the government introduced a generous tax relief and incentives for the construction sector, including access to cheaper mortgage financing, in a bid to revive large-scale manufacturing, which has been contracting for the past three years due to unprecedented increases in energy and borrowing costs. To this end, the finance minister announced a reduction in the withholding tax on the purchase of real estate from 4pc to 2.5pc. The next two current withholding tax rates of 3.5pc and 3pc will also be reduced to 2pc and 1.5pc respectively.

Additionally, a 7pc federal excise duty imposed last year on the transfer of commercial properties, plots and houses has also been proposed to be abolished.

As a new initiative, the budget includes a tax credit on mortgages for homes of up to 10 marla (250 square yards) and flats of up to 2,000 square feet. This is in addition to a new scheme aimed at promoting mortgage financing. The finance minister also announced a reduction in stamp duty on property purchases in Islamabad Capital Territory, from 4pc to 1pc, and expressed hope that provincial governments would follow suit by reducing heavy taxation on immovable property.

The government also succeeded in persuading the IMF to exempt fertilisers and insecticides from taxation for the current year, in an effort to position agriculture as the engine of economic growth.

Tightening the net

On the other hand, the finance minister announced an increase in the tax rate on interest income from 15pc to 20pc, a move that may discourage savings. However, he clarified that this would not apply to small savers or investments in national saving schemes.

Similarly, digital marketplaces and online businesses are to be brought into the tax net through courier companies, it was announced. The minister also announced a 5pc income tax on pensions exceeding Rs10m per annum for pensioners under the age of 70. In a move to promote a cashless economy, non-filers will now be subject to a 1pc advance tax on cash withdrawals, up from the existing 0.6pc. Taxpaying businesses will be discouraged from making cash sales exceeding Rs200,000. Additional measures have also been introduced to encourage online transactions and digital payments.

Strict steps will be taken against non-filers. Only taxpayers who submit their wealth statements will be allowed to undertake large financial transactions, such as the purchase of vehicles, immovable properties, securities, mutual funds, or the opening of certain bank accounts.

Tightening the noose around unregistered traders, the finance minister proposed the freezing of bank accounts, restrictions on property transfers, and the sealing of business premises in cases of serious violations of sales tax laws, with the involvement of trade bodies. In the same vein, he also announced a notional 0.5pc reduction in the super tax for corporate firms with annual incomes between Rs200m and Rs500m.

Improved tax collection

The finance minister noted a rise in the tax-to-GDP ratio, which has historically been one of the weakest aspects of Pakistan’s economy, from 8.8pc in June 2024 to 10.3pc in the first nine months of the current year. This figure is projected to reach 10.4pc by June 30, 2025. Including non-tax revenue, the federal tax-to-GDP ratio has improved to 11.6pc, representing an increase of 1.2 percentage points, up from 0.8 percentage points last year. The consolidated tax-to-GDP ratio, the finance minister added, has reached 12.3pc, including a 0.7pc contribution from the provinces. “The 1.6pc of GDP increase in FBR revenue is not only the highest in Pakistan’s history, but is also rarely seen anywhere else in the world in recent times,” the minister boasted.

Balancing the budget

The government has set the non-tax revenue target for the next year at Rs5.15tr, slightly higher than the current year’s Rs4.9tr. This brings the total gross federal revenue (FBR plus non-tax) to Rs19.28tr, up from the current year’s original budget target of Rs17.8tr, which was later revised down to Rs16.8tr. After transferring Rs8.2tr to the provinces, the net federal revenue is estimated to be Rs11.07tr for the next year, compared to Rs9.8tr this year. This leaves a projected federal deficit of Rs6.5tr, a reduction from the current year’s budgeted Rs8.5tr, which was later revised to Rs7.44tr.

Subsidy allocations have been reduced by 14pc to Rs1.19tr for the next year, down from Rs1.38tr in the current year. This is primarily due to a 13pc (Rs154bn) cut in power sector subsidies. The tariff differential subsidy for ex-Wapda distribution companies has been reduced by 9.7pc (Rs27bn) to Rs249bn, from Rs276bn this year. Meanwhile, the tariff subsidy for K-Electric has been cut by 28pc (Rs49bn), to Rs125bn from Rs174bn. An even larger reduction has been applied to the tariff subsidy for Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which has been reduced to Rs74bn from Rs108bn, reflecting a cut of 31.5pc.

The major non-tax revenue item is expected to be the petroleum levy on POL products, projected at Rs1.47tr, which is a 26pc increase from the current year’s Rs1.16tr. An even larger contribution is anticipated from State Bank of Pakistan profits, estimated at Rs2.4tr for the next year, though this marks a slight decline from Rs2.6tr this year.

The debt servicing cost for next year has been estimated at Rs8.2tr, representing an 8pc decline from actual repayments of Rs8.95tr, and 16pc lower than the original budget estimate of Rs9.78tr. Pension expenditure is expected to rise by around 4pc, reaching Rs1.06tr, up from Rs1.01tr this year. Military pensions are projected to grow by 12pc to Rs742bn, compared to a 10pc increase in civil pensions, which are expected to reach Rs243bn.

As a result, total current expenditure has been set at Rs16.29tr for the next year, slightly below this year’s figure of Rs16.39tr.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2025