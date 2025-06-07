Country celebrates Eidul Azha today with call for unity, selflessness

The country on Saturday celebrated Eidul Azha with call for unity and selflessness, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

“The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah and peace, progress and prosperity of the country,” the report said.

Eid prayers’ congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

The municipal administrations in cities and towns made special arrangements for the disposal of offal and other post-qurbani solid waste during the three days of Eidul Azha, and to ensure cleanliness, it added.

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to nation

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah around the world on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

They emphasised the importance of promoting values of sacrifice, love, brotherhood, and unity in our behaviour.

In his message, the president said that the day revives in people the spirit of faith, sacrifice, selflessness, and brotherhood.

“He called for drawing lessons from the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness shown by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and integrating them into our lives,” Radio Pakistan said.

He said there was a pressing need to support the underprivileged and marginalised segments of our society. “Along with the act of animal sacrifice, Eid calls upon us to make a solemn pledge to always care for those in need.”

Zardari said as a nation, we must support each other, share in each other’s sorrows, and work together to build a prosperous and great Pakistan.

In his message, the prime minister said, “The message of Eidul Azha is not limited to the sacrifice of animals alone, it also teaches us to sacrifice our ego, desires, and personal interests for higher purposes.

“As our beloved homeland, Pakistan, moves forward on the path of development, we must embrace the spirit of unity, sacrifice, and selflessness.”

He said this Eid teaches us not only the importance of sacrificing life and wealth but also that nations achieve greatness when they work for collective welfare and selflessness alongside individual development.

PM Shehbaz continued, “Today, we must especially remember our Palestinian brothers and sisters who are enduring ruthless and inhumane oppression and hunger.”

He added: “Likewise, we reaffirm our unwavering solidarity with the brave people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who have been engaged in a just and courageous struggle for their right to self-determination for decades.”

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu extended their profound felicitations to the people of Pakistan, according to Radio Pakistan.

“On this day of reverence, they also honoured the noble families of Shuhada-e-Pakistan, whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of peace and the nation,” the statement said.