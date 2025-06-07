E-Paper | June 07, 2025

Country celebrates Eidul Azha today with call for unity, selflessness

Dawn.com Published June 7, 2025 Updated June 7, 2025 11:59am
Devotees offer Eidul Azha prayers in Quetta on June 7, 2025. — AFP
Devotees offer Eidul Azha prayers in Quetta on June 7, 2025. — AFP

The country on Saturday celebrated Eidul Azha with call for unity and selflessness, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

“The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah and peace, progress and prosperity of the country,” the report said.

Eid prayers’ congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

The municipal administrations in cities and towns made special arrangements for the disposal of offal and other post-qurbani solid waste during the three days of Eidul Azha, and to ensure cleanliness, it added.

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to nation

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah around the world on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

They emphasised the importance of promoting values of sacrifice, love, brotherhood, and unity in our behaviour.

In his message, the president said that the day revives in people the spirit of faith, sacrifice, selflessness, and brotherhood.

“He called for drawing lessons from the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness shown by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and integrating them into our lives,” Radio Pakistan said.

He said there was a pressing need to support the underprivileged and marginalised segments of our society. “Along with the act of animal sacrifice, Eid calls upon us to make a solemn pledge to always care for those in need.”

Zardari said as a nation, we must support each other, share in each other’s sorrows, and work together to build a prosperous and great Pakistan.

In his message, the prime minister said, “The message of Eidul Azha is not limited to the sacrifice of animals alone, it also teaches us to sacrifice our ego, desires, and personal interests for higher purposes.

“As our beloved homeland, Pakistan, moves forward on the path of development, we must embrace the spirit of unity, sacrifice, and selflessness.”

He said this Eid teaches us not only the importance of sacrificing life and wealth but also that nations achieve greatness when they work for collective welfare and selflessness alongside individual development.

PM Shehbaz continued, “Today, we must especially remember our Palestinian brothers and sisters who are enduring ruthless and inhumane oppression and hunger.”

He added: “Likewise, we reaffirm our unwavering solidarity with the brave people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who have been engaged in a just and courageous struggle for their right to self-determination for decades.”

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu extended their profound felicitations to the people of Pakistan, according to Radio Pakistan.

“On this day of reverence, they also honoured the noble families of Shuhada-e-Pakistan, whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of peace and the nation,” the statement said.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Time for reflection
Updated 07 Jun, 2025

Time for reflection

The spirit of unity within the Islamic world demands that Israel be confronted for its monstrous behaviour.
Pushed into poverty
07 Jun, 2025

Pushed into poverty

A WORLD Bank finding that nearly 45pc of Pakistanis live below the poverty line should not come as a surprise....
Detention law
07 Jun, 2025

Detention law

CITIZENS will be presumed guilty until proven innocent. At least that is the message the political leadership of...
Need for dialogue
06 Jun, 2025

Need for dialogue

If mistrust continues to build up and ties remain frozen, the next conflict may only be a matter of time.
ECP reshuffle
06 Jun, 2025

ECP reshuffle

IT would appear that the process of consultations between the government and opposition over key appointments in the...
Unfair taxation
06 Jun, 2025

Unfair taxation

WITH the next budget just days away, all eyes are on the additional taxation measures the government proposes to...