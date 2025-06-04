Exports to Europe swell to $7.5bn

ISLAMABAD: Pakist­an’s exports to European countries grew 8.62 per cent in the 10 months of the current fiscal year from a year ago, mainly due to higher shipments to western and southern states.

In absolute terms, Pakistan’s exports to the European Union (EU) reached $7.553 billion in July-April FY25 from $6.954bn last year due to a slight increase in demand for textile and clothing products in western, eastern and northern Europe, according to data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan.

In FY24, Pakistan’s exports to the EU decreased by 3.12pc to $8.24bn, despite holding the GSP+ status, which allows duty-free entry into most European countries.

Western Europe, comprising countries such as Germany, the Nether­lands, France, Italy, and Belgium, accounts for the largest share of Pakistan’s exports to the EU. Exports to this region increased by 10.04pc to $3.791bn in 10MFY25, up from $3.445bn a year ago.

There is also a slight increase in exports to eastern and northern Europe. Exports to the north of Europe saw a rise of 17.39pc to $620.63m in 10MFY25, up from $528.66m in the corresponding months last year.

Exports to southern Europe grew 3.62pc to $2.552bn in 10MFY25 from $2.463bn in the corresponding period last year.

In this region, exports to Spain rose 2.75pc to $1.232bn from $1.199bn in 10MFY24.

Exports to Italy increased 1.62pc to $934.04m in 10MFY25 compared to $918.09m in the same period last year. Exports to Greece increased 12.81pc to $123.05m against $109.07m in 10MFY24.

However, exports to eastern Europe grew 13.96pc to $590.02m from $517.74m in the corresponding period last year.

