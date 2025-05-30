Pakistan becomes co-signatory to China’s global mediation body

Pakistan became a co-signatory to China’s newly set up Hong Kong-based International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed) on Friday, a statement by the Foreign Office said.

China signed a convention setting up an international organisation for mediation in Hong Kong that Beijing hopes will be on par with the International Court of Justice and bolster the city’s international credentials, Reuters reported.

Pakistan, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia and Serbia were among the countries attending the signing ceremony. Representatives from 20 international bodies, including the United Nations, were also expected to join, public broadcaster RTHK said.

“Deputy Prime Minister [and] Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today signed, on behalf of Pakistan, the convention on the establishment of the International Organisation for Mediation in Hong Kong,” the statement by the FO read.

Speaking on the occasion, Dar appreciated the Chinese leadership for its wisdom in developing and consistently leading efforts for the establishment of IOMed and in fostering a global community with a shared future, the statement added.

He added that the creation of IOMed underscores the indispensability and significance of multilateralism as the centrepiece for international peace, stability, and development.

“IOMeD also offers new opportunities and fresh hopes to build a more inclusive, more just and more equitable world. As one of the founding members of IOMed, Pakistan would continue to be an active voice in this noble mission,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The deputy PM underlined Pakistan’s strong commitment towards promoting peace and security as well as development. He elaborated on the critical importance of advancing and preserving multilateralism through faithful adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, as well as international law.

He also drew attention to India’s violation of international law through its acts of aggression against Pakistan and its unlawful holding in abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty. He also highlighted the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and the occupied Palestinian Territories as drivers of conflict to regional peace and security.

Dar called for the resolution of the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The idea for the establishment of the IOMed was one of the key outcomes of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing in April 2019. China initiated discussions for the establishment of IOMed in 2021, and invited Pakistan to join negotiations as one of its founding members, the statement added.

The organisation is open to all countries; is based on respect for the sovereignty, core interests and legitimate concerns of every country; aims to promote dialogue and trust between parties concerned based on equality; and desires inclusion of various legal systems, and their mediators, the FO said.