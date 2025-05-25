Stars down Conquerers for National Women’s T20 title

KARACHI: Sidra Amin’s Stars clinched the National Women’s T20 Tournament title with a commanding 42-run victory over Fatima Sana’s Conquerors at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

After opting to bat first in the decider, Stars posted 135-5 thanks to opener Sana Urooj’s brisk 37-ball 44 before they bundled the Conquerers out for 93 with two balls to spare with Anosha Nasir taking 3-14.

Sana and Anosha were jointly awarded the player-of-the-final.

Sana set the tone for her side, striking seven fours and being involved in key partnerships: 33 for the first wicket with with Huraina Sajjad (23) and 47 for the third with Kaynat Hafeez (21).

Kaynat provided the anchor, striking just one six in her 35-ball knock with their partnership being broken when Nashra Sandhu (2-21) cleaned up Sana.

Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz provided the late flourish, the skipper striking four four fours in her 13-ball 18 while the latter faced 11 deliveries for 15.

The Conquerers lost half their side with 80 on the board in the chase and their last five batters couldn’t offer any resistance as Anosha and Waheeda Akhtar (2-17) ripped through their line-up.

Dua Majid (29), Najiha Alvi (21) and Syeda Aroob Shah (14) were the only batters to enter double figures — the last two sharing a 30-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Sidra Amin, with 346 runs in 10 matches, and Sidra Nawaz, with 15 dismissals and 150 runs, were named the best batter and wicket-keeper respectively for the tournament.

Anosha was jointly-awarded the best bowler with Challengers’ Rameen Shamim, who picked up a tournament-leading 16 wickets.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2025