Won’t let India suspend, amend Indus Waters Treaty: senators

ISLAMABAD: Senators on Friday made it clear that India would not be allowed to suspend or amend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) warning that any unilateral move to this effect would be treated as an act of war.

They said the treaty was a settled matter and international law would justify Pakistan’s military response if India blocked the water.

Speaking on a motion on the unilateral suspension of IWT by India, PTI parliamentary leader Ali Zafar said the impending water crisis was as serious a threat as terrorism.

“This is also a war thrust on us. The ticking water bomb must be defused before it goes off,” he remarked.

The PTI lawmaker said international law and UN resolutions have called water a fundamental human right for the lower riparian regions.

Noting that India was violating international law by holding the IWT in abeyance, Mr Zafar said the UN Charter and resolutions and international conventions would permit any action taken by Pakistan in self-defence, including military action if India stops its share of water.

“If India stops a drop of our water, the [international] law, UN resolutions and international conventions say that Pakistan can destroy the structure through missiles, planes and soldiers”.

Calling the matter highly sensitive, he advised the government to be cautious while speaking about the issue because it may damage Pakistan’s case.

Senator Zafar stressed that Pakistan was fast moving towards a water-scarcity crisis due to climate change and increasing population.

The Indus basin is a “lifeline” for 90 per cent of people and crops that depend on its water.

He stressed the need to rise above party lines to tackle the water issue with India.

The opposition leader, Shibli Faraz, said IWT was a settled matter and Pakistan “should not even talk to India over the treaty”.

“It is a treaty and can only be changed with both parties’ consent. Otherwise, it stands as it.”

No government in Pakistan even has the mandate to change the treaty, he said, adding the government should not give a knee-jerk reaction and build up its case carefully.

He said water was a serious crisis for Pakistan and called for a “well-thought-out plan” to address it technically and internationally.

PTI Senator Humayun Mohmand also said talks shouldn’t be held on IWT.

The officials “should not be apologetic on the issue”.

JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza took a more cautious tone, saying it would be difficult for Pakistan to give a military response to a country that has an economy of $700 billion.

He said Pakistan had already lost its case over water with India at the international forums.

The JUI-F lawmaker said that a house committee comprising legal experts from all parties should be formed to examine all agreements with India, including the Shimla Agreement and IWT.

‘Tyranny of majority’

Earlier, at the outset of the proceedings, Mr Faraz deplored the way the Senate had been run for the past year.

He observed that democracy does not mean the tyranny of the majority.

“The house has been turned into a mere post office. We have to make ourselves relevant”, he remarked.

He regretted the frequent suspension of rules and hasty legislation, saying the role of the upper house of parliament must not be compromised.

Mr Faraz said the house “should be run in a democratic manner” and lamented that bills were tabled in the upper house without even sharing their copies with lawmakers.

He said the culture of debate in the upper house had vanished and stressed that it was a dangerous tradition.

Mr Faraz said it was the opposition’s responsibility to keep an oversight on the government’s affairs.

But the ruling coalition kept key committees, including the Finance Committee, with it to “willingly and wilfully destroy this spirit”.

He asked the members to play their role in restoring the dignity of the Senate and earn respect for themselves.

The PML-N parliamentary leader, Irfan Siddiqui, who was presiding over the sitting, agreed to most points raised by the leader of the opposition.

However, he recalled when he became senator in 2021 — with PTI in power — the situation in the house was no different.

He said only one minister used to respond to questions for all ministries back then too.

Mr Siddiqui agreed the question hour should be held. He said it may be taken as his ruling that any decision on the question hour in the future should be taken after mutual consultation between the government and the opposition leadership instead of taking a unilateral decision.

“I also agree that we should all try to enhance the dignity of the House and ensure good presence and representation. Details about legislation should also be provided to the members well in time,” he maintained.

Former deputy chairman and PPP lawmaker Saleem Mandviwala also said the question hour should be held regularly.

