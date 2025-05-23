E-Paper | May 23, 2025

PIA to launch Lahore-Paris flight on June 18

Mohammad Asghar Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 08:05am

RAWALPINDI: Pakis­tan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Thursday the launch of direct flights from Lahore to Paris, with the first flight scheduled to take off on June 18, as part of its strategy to further expand flight operations

“PIA has decided to operate a weekly flight from Lahore to Paris every Wednesday,” a spokesman for PIA said. “With the launch of this flight, three direct flights per week will become part of PIA’s operations.”

The new route is part of the airline’s broader strategy to extend its network to Europe and meet growing demand from the Pakistani diaspora in France and Pakistan, the spokesman said.

“This direct route to Paris addresses a long-standing demand from the Pakistani community, offering affordable fares and time savings,” the spokesman added.

Earlier this year, to mark the relaunch of PIA flights from Islamabad to Paris, the airline decorated a Boeing 777 aircraft with a model of the Eiffel Tower on its tail and the slogan “I Love Paris” on the nose. The aircraft was modified to meet European Union aviation standards.

PIA had also previously introduced a wireless in-flight entertainment system on the Islamabad-Paris route, allowing passengers to access entertainment on their personal devices.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2025

