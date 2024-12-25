PIA to add eight more aircraft by next year, says CEO

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Inter­na­­tional Airlines (PIA) will add eight aircraft to its fleet next year, its CEO has told a National Assembly committee.

The meeting of the National Assembly Stan­ding Committee on Aviation, cha­ired by MNA Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar, was held on Monday at the Islamabad Interna­tional Airport, said a press release.

In his briefing, PIA CEO Khurram Mushtaq said the new wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft would be used on long routes.

He said the ban on PIA’s flights to Europe had been lifted after four years. The airline’s operation to the continent would resume with a flight to Paris on January 10. The national carrier would operate two flights a week on this route.

The CEO further said that PIA’s agreement with Air France would facilitate passengers travelling to other European countries.

While responding to committee members’ complaints about food served on PIA flights, the CEO said its quality has already been improved.

The CEO further revealed that daily flights from Karachi to Sukkur will start on Wednesday (today), adding that the construction of motorways has reduced the number of travellers on domestic flights.

Development of airports

The Pakistan Airports Autho­rity DG gave a briefing on the development of airports.

He said the runways of Lahore and Quetta airports had been upgraded, while parking and transportation issues had also been solved at the Quetta airport.

The committee was also briefed on the Aviation Division’s strategic initiatives for airport development projects.

The members expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing projects and appointed a sub-committee to assess their progress and performance.

The sub-committee, including MNAs Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto (convener), Abdul Aleem Khan, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan and Ramesh Lal, would evaluate these projects in detail.

The NA committee remains committed to addressing these critical issues to ensure transparency, accountability, and the continued development of aviation infrastructure, said a press release issued after the meeting.

The committee expressed displeasure over the continued absence of the secretary/president of Multan Flying Club from the meetings despite multiple invitations.

The club’s official was called to attend the meetings to address unresolved matters such as student fee refunds and employee concerns.

The committee has decided to issue a formal summon for him to attend the next meeting scheduled for January 9 in Multan.

Harassment allegation

The committee also expressed dissatisfaction with the initial findings of the inquiry into harassment allegations against a PIA official in Dubai.

PIA’s regional sales manager was accused of harassment by a female employee of a Dubai-based handling agency, according to sources.

An initial inquiry conducted by the airline cleared the as the alleged victim withdrew her complaint.

A source close to the investigation revealed that the PIA employee and the woman were allegedly in a relationship.

They quarrelled over an issue after which, the woman lodged a police complaint against the PIA officer.

A senior official of the airlines revealed that the investigation allegations against the accused couldn’t be substantiated as the complainant, after initial inquiry, did not provide any tangible evidence to support her claims.

“There were indications of personal relationships between the two, but there has not been enough information to determine the nature of this relationship or how much it might have affected their [professional] work,” the official said.

The committee has, however, directed the airline to submit a detailed fact-finding report to the next meeting for further review and action.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, senators, officials and secretary of the Aviation Division and its attached departments.

