E-Paper | May 20, 2025

FO rejects Indian claim of Pakistan targeting Sikh holy site Golden Temple in Amritsar

Abdullah Momand | Dawn.com Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 01:50pm

The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday rejected the claim made by India that Pakistan had attempted to attack the Golden Temple in Amritsar — one of the holiest sites in Sikhism — during the recent tensions with the neighbouring country.

New Delhi had accused Islamabad, without evidence, of orchestrating last month’s deadly attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Pakistan had strongly denied the allegations and called for a neutral probe. As the situation turned into a military confrontation between the nuclear powers, it took American intervention for both sides to agree to a ceasefire.

A day earlier, the Indian army claimed that Pakistan had attempted to target the Golden Temple and the attacks were “successfully thwarted”, The Hindu reported.

The management of the temple was allowed to deploy guns to “counter potential drone and missile threats from Pakistan”, a senior army official told ANI. He was quoted as saying, “Fortunately, we visualised what they [Pakistan] were capable of doing … They were more interested in creating confusion, chaos internally, and hence, we visualised that they would target our civil population and our religious places of worship.”

In a statement today, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said, “We categorically reject the allegations that Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple, the most revered place in the Sikh faith.

“We hold all places of worship in the highest esteem and cannot think of targeting a holy site like the Golden Temple.”

He said that India had targeted different places of worship in Pakistan on May 6-7, adding that the allegations “cannot shift attention from this unacceptable act”.

The statement further said, “Pakistan is the proud custodian of many holy sites of the Sikh faith. Every year, it welcomes thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the world.” He highlighted that the country provides visa-free access to the Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur through the Kartarpur Corridor.

“In that backdrop, any claim concerning Pakistan’s attempt to target the Golden Temple is absolutely baseless and incorrect,” it added.

On Monday, the FO spokesperson dismissed reports of the Indian media claiming that Pakistan had used nuclear-capable Shaheen missiles. He said that the Indian army deleted the “misleading video” after realising that the claim was “unsubstantiated”.

“These fabricated stories align with New Delhi’s ongoing efforts to promote a misleading narrative regarding the ceasefire and baseless allegations of so-called ‘nuclear blackmail’ by Pakistan.”

Pak India Ties, Pakistan India Tensions
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Drawdown
Updated 20 May, 2025

Drawdown

There is a strong incentive for reinforcing the military drawdown with some soft measures.
Unusual benchmarks
20 May, 2025

Unusual benchmarks

THE IMF has slapped Pakistan with several ‘new’ structural benchmarks — some of them quite unusual — under...
Celebrating Sirbaz
20 May, 2025

Celebrating Sirbaz

SIRBAZ Khan has achieved what no other Pakistani has before him. The scale of his accomplishment also makes him one...
Famine in waiting
Updated 19 May, 2025

Famine in waiting

Without decisive action, Pakistan risks falling deeper into a chronic cycle of hunger and poverty. Food insecurity is most harrowing in Gaza.
Erratic policy
19 May, 2025

Erratic policy

THE state needs to make up its mind on the import of used vehicles. According to recent news reports, the FBR may be...
Overdue solace
19 May, 2025

Overdue solace

LATE consolation is a norm for Pakistanis. Although welcome, a newly passed bill that demands tough laws and...