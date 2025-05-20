Dar appreciates China for backing Pakistan’s sovereignty

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has appreciated China’s for firmly supporting Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to said a statement by the Foreign Office on Tuesday.

The foreign minister met with the Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Liu Jianchao, in Beijing, where he is on a visit to discuss regional stability following the recent escalation between Pakistan and India.

According to the statement, both leaders agreed to deepen linkages between the political parties of Pakistan and the CPC. Liu reiterated that as “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner” and “ironclad friend”, China would continue to prioritise its relations with Pakistan.

Dar arrived in China’s capital of Beijing yesterday on a three-day official visit on the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi amid regional tensions, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

The visit comes as tensions remain high in the region following the ceasefire between Pakistan and India after a tense military standoff over the Pahalgam attack in Occupied Kashmir — which India blamed on Pakistan without evidence.

On May 6–7, Indian air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir killed civilians, prompting Islamabad to shoot down five Indian jets. After drone interceptions and airbase strikes, US intervention on May 10 led to a ceasefire. India has maintained its aggressive stance, while Pakistan has warned against further escalation and offered dialogue.

During the visit, Dar is set to hold in-depth discussions with his Chinese counterpart on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability.

The two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is also expected to be in Beijing and participate in the talks to disc­uss regional peace and security.

Prior to his departure, Dar told the media that China was a major trading partner of Pakistan and that both countries enjoyed an iron-clad close relationship, Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Dar said that his meetings with the Chinese leadership would mark discussions on political, local, regional and global issues, besides the recent tensions between Pakistan and India.