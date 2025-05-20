China says it backs Pakistan in defending ‘sovereignty’

China said on Tuesday it supports Pakistan in defending “national sovereignty and territorial integrity”, after a ceasefire ended four days of fighting with India over a deadly attack in occupied Kashmir.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said China welcomed the two countries “handling differences through dialogue” as he met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Beijing.

Wang called Pakistan an “ironclad friend” and vowed to deepen the “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” between the two countries, a readout from China’s foreign ministry said.

Likewise, Dar appreciated China for firmly supporting Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Foreign Office said Dar met his Chinese counterpart for in-depth discussions during his visit to discuss regional stability.

“Both sides exchanged views on evolving situation in South Asia, future trajectory of Pakistan-China friendship and CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) 2.0.

“Hailing all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the commonality of views on all issues of mutual interest and expressed their firm resolve to continue bilateral cooperation for regional peace, development and stability,” the FO said.

Earlier, Dar met Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Liu Jianchao.

The FO said both leaders agreed to deepen linkages between the political parties of Pakistan and the CPC. Liu reiterated that as “all-weather strategic cooperative partner” and “ironclad friend”, China would continue to prioritise its relations with Pakistan.

Dar arrived in Beijing yesterday on a three-day official visit on the invitation of his Chinese counterpart amid regional tensions, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

The visit comes as tensions remain high in the region following the ceasefire between Pakistan and India after a tense military standoff over the Pahalgam attack in occupied Kashmir, which India blamed on Pakistan without evidence.

On May 6–7, Indian air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir killed civilians, prompting Islamabad to shoot down five Indian jets. After drone interceptions and airbase strikes, US intervention on May 10 led to a ceasefire. India has maintained its aggressive stance, while Pakistan has warned against further escalation and offered dialogue.

Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is also expected to be in Beijing and participate in the talks to disc­uss regional peace and security.

Prior to his departure, Dar told the media that China was a major trading partner of Pakistan and that both countries enjoyed an iron-clad close relationship, Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Dar said that his meetings with the Chinese leadership would mark discussions on political, local, regional and global issues, besides the recent tensions between Pakistan and India.