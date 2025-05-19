E-Paper | May 20, 2025

After Putin call, Trump says Russia and Ukraine to start ‘immediate’ talks on ceasefire

Reuters Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 11:45pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists following a phone call with US President Donald Trump at the Sirius educational centre for gifted children near Sochi in the Krasnodar region, Russia, May 19. — Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists following a phone call with US President Donald Trump at the Sirius educational centre for gifted children near Sochi in the Krasnodar region, Russia, May 19. — Reuters
Rescuers dousing a fire in a building following drone attacks on the Kyiv region, Ukraine, May 18. — AFP
Rescuers dousing a fire in a building following drone attacks on the Kyiv region, Ukraine, May 18. — AFP

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Russia and Ukraine “will immediately start negotiations” toward a ceasefire and an end to their three-year-old war, speaking after he held a call with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

“Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin immediately,” Trump said in a Truth Social post following his call with Putin, which lasted two hours.

After the call, Putin said efforts to end the war were “generally on the right track” and that Moscow was ready to work with Ukraine on a potential peace deal.

“We have agreed with the president of the United States that Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace accord,” Putin told reporters near the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the statement that talks would begin immediately. A source familiar with the matter earlier said Zelenskiy spoke “for a few minutes” with Trump before the US leader’s call with Putin.

Kyiv has said it is ready for a ceasefire now, while Moscow has said conditions must be met first. In his social media post, Trump said the Vatican, “as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!”

Putin and Trump spoke after direct talks last week in Turkiye between Moscow and Kyiv, the first since 2022 in the early months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Talks last week failed to agree on a truce.

US Vice President JD Vance earlier repeated a warning that Washington could walk away from the peace process.

Putin said the memorandum would define “a number of positions, such as, for example, the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement”.

He said that if appropriate agreements were reached, there could be a ceasefire, adding that direct talks between Russia and Ukraine gave “reason to believe that we are generally on the right track”.

“The main thing for us is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis,” Putin said. “We just need to determine the most effective ways to move towards peace.

He thanked Trump for supporting the resumption of direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv and said Trump noted Russia’s support for peace, though the key question was how to move towards peace.

Trump, who has promised to bring a swift end to Europe’s deadliest war since World War Two, has repeatedly called for a ceasefire after three years when Washington joined other Western countries in arming Ukraine.

European leaders have said they want the United States to join them in imposing tough new sanctions on Russia for refusing a ceasefire. The leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy spoke to Trump on Sunday ahead of his call with Putin.

Putin was speaking from Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi while Trump was in Washington. Shortly before the call, Vance told reporters that Washington recognised there was “a bit of an impasse here”.

“And I think the president’s going to say to President Putin: ‘Look, are you serious? Are you real about this?’” Vance said as he prepared to depart from a visit to Italy.

“I think, honestly, that President Putin, he doesn’t quite know how to get out of the war,” Vance said.

He said, “It takes two to tango. I know the president’s willing to do that, but if Russia is not willing to do that, then we’re eventually just going to say, ‘This is not our war.’

“We’re going to try to end it, but if we can’t end it, we’re eventually going to say: ‘You know what? That was worth a try, but we’re not doing any more.’”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump wanted to see a ceasefire, but that he had grown “weary and frustrated with both sides of the conflict”.

Asked if a package of secondary sanctions against Russia remains on the table, she said: “I think everything’s on the table.”

Putin, whose forces control a fifth of Ukraine and are advancing, has stood firm on his conditions for ending the war, despite public and private pressure from Trump and repeated warnings from European powers.

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Famine in waiting
Updated 19 May, 2025

Famine in waiting

Without decisive action, Pakistan risks falling deeper into a chronic cycle of hunger and poverty. Food insecurity is most harrowing in Gaza.
Erratic policy
19 May, 2025

Erratic policy

THE state needs to make up its mind on the import of used vehicles. According to recent news reports, the FBR may be...
Overdue solace
19 May, 2025

Overdue solace

LATE consolation is a norm for Pakistanis. Although welcome, a newly passed bill that demands tough laws and...
War and peace
Updated 18 May, 2025

War and peace

Instead of constantly evoking the spectre of war, India and Pakistan should work towards peace.
Unequal taxation
18 May, 2025

Unequal taxation

PAKISTAN’S inefficient, growth-inhibiting, distortive and unjust tax system can justifiably be described as the...
Health crimes
18 May, 2025

Health crimes

MULTAN’S Nishtar Hospital, south Punjab’s largest public-sector hospital, was in the news last year for...