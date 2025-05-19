Dar heads to Beijing today for tripartite talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan, China and Afgha­nistan are set to hold tripartite talks in Beijing on Tuesday (tomorrow) to disc­uss regional peace and security in the wake of a military standoff between Pakistan and India.

According to media reports, the foreign ministers of the three nations will meet to discuss issues of mutual interest, including regional stability and cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to leave today (Monday) for an official visit to Beijing from May 19 to 22 to hold in-depth discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the evolving situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability, the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to arrive in Beijing tomorrow.

The talks follow the recently brokered ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and amid reports that Afghanistan was supporting India in the conflict with Pakistan. Pakis­tan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said in a statement on Sunday that no country was supporting India except Israel and Afghanistan.

Mr Dar’s visit is being seen as significant as tensions remained high in the region following a tense military standoff between Pakistan and India over the Pahalgam attack in occupied Kashmir. India blamed the attack on Pakistan without evidence.

On the night of May 6-7, Indian air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir killed civilians, prompting Islamabad to shoot down six Indian jets. After drone interceptions and airbase strikes, US intervention on May 10 led to a ceasefire. India has maintained its aggressive stance, while Paki­stan has warned against further escalation and offered dialogue.

China had also reaffirmed its support for Pakistan amid the escalation with India in a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari on May 5.

According to the Foreign Office, Mr Dar will travel to China today at the invitation of the Chinese foreign minister and will hold in-depth discussions there.

“The pair will discuss the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability,” the Foreign Office said. “The two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.”

It added that the visit was part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Pakistan and China share longstanding strategic ties, with economic cooperation at the core of their relationship. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, continues to be described by Pakistani officials as a “lifeline” for the national economy.

In March, China further extended its financial support by rolling over a $2 billion loan for one year, easing pressure on Pakistan’s foreign exch­ange reserves and offering critical relief amid economic challenges.

