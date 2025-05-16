UAE’s flydubai starts operations for Peshawar airport

UAE-based low-cost airline flydubai has started flights to Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport, the Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) said in a statement today.

Peshawar’s airport is a major passenger hub with 75 per cent flights internationally bound, according to the PAA’s website.

The inaugural flight of flydubai, FZ 375, “arrived in Peshawar last night with 164 passengers”, the PAA said in a statement.

It added that the flight was given a water cannon salute at Bacha Khan Airport, which is a traditional aviation gesture to honour inaugural flights.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held on the arrival of flydubai, the statement added.

The UAE-based airline will operate daily flights to Peshawar from Dubai, flydubai had said in a statement.

Passengers at the check-in counters at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport. — PAA

The PAA noted that air connections from Peshawar to Gulf and European countries will be expanded.

FZ 375 departed back to Dubai at 2:20am PKT with 184 passengers, the statement concluded.

In October 2023, Qatar-based airline Salam Air also started flights to Peshawar.

The carrier had announced to operate twice-weekly flights from Muscat to Peshawar, scheduled on Mondays and Thursdays.