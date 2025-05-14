Tit-for-tat expulsions over ‘espionage’

ISLAMABAD: With tensions between India and Pakistan already at a boiling point, both countries on Tuesday expelled officials from each other’s high commissions after accusing them of espionage — further straining diplomatic ties in the wake of recent border hostilities.

The diplomatic tit-for-tat began with India declaring a Pakistani official posted at its High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata, accusing him of engaging in activities “not in keeping with his official status”. The official was ordered to leave the country within 24 hours, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.

India’s move followed the arrest of two individuals in Indian Punjab on Sunday, who were allegedly involved in leaking sensitive military information to a purported Pakistani handler. According to Punjab Police, one of the suspects had been passing details about Indian Army movements, reportedly under the direction of an official linked to the Pakistani mission in Delhi.

The chargé d’affaires of the Pakistan High Commission was summoned and handed a formal demarche regarding the expulsion. Later the same evening, Pakistan responded in kind by expelling an Indian High Commission official, identified as Shankar Reddy Chintala. The Foreign Office stated that the official had been “found involved in espionage in violation of his privileged status”.

In its statement, the Foreign Office said the Indian diplomat had been declared persona non grata and was instructed — along with his family — to leave Pakistan within 24 hours. The Indian chargé d’affaires was summoned and handed a demarche expressing Pakistan’s strong protest against what it called “undesirable activities”.

The FO also reminded the Indian mission to ensure that its staff adheres to diplomatic norms and does not engage in conduct incompatible with their diplomatic status. The expulsions mark a sharp deterioration in already fraught relations, coming on the heels of military clashes and accusations of ceasefire violations and cross-border strikes.

