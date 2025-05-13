US president’s intervention for ceasefire angers Modi loyalists

NEW DELHI: Indian anchor Arnab Goswami was reporting the decimation of Pakistan when suddenly, out of the blue, the ceasefire was announced.

His colleagues from various pro-Modi TV channels were reporting about a “regime change” in Pak­istan when not mentioning the firing of Russian-made Bra­hmos missiles into densely populated parts of Karachi.

Their audiences were beg­inning to doubt the rav­ings but had nowhere to verify the facts. Prac­tically every foreign channel or newspaper was made inaccessible in India by overt or covert means.

“Who authorised Presi­dent Trump to interv­ene?” Goswami was frothing at the mouth.

In his dream world, there couldn’t be Pakis­tani pilots outfoxing their Ind­ian counterparts, or Pakis­tan having better planes.

The political leadership has usually been defended by its TV channels. That nexus could be coming to a head.

The brunt of the attack, however, was borne not by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who would have been the obvious interlocutor with President Trump.

Mr Modi’s loyalists turned their ire on Foreign Secre­tary Vikram Misri, the man who had been carrying out the arduous task of briefing the nation on the post-Pahalgam tensions and the eventual shootouts with Pakistan.

As per reports, the official was subjected to vicious trolling for announcing on the government’s behalf the cessation of military operations.

In the face of trolls, Mr Misri’s colleagues rose in support of the beleaguered diplomat.

A post on the X account of Indian Administrative Service Association expressed solidarity with Mr Misri and his family.

“Unwarranted personal attacks on civil servants performing their duties with integrity are deeply regrettable. We reaffirm our commitment to uphold the dignity of public service,” the association of India’s bureaucrats said.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) Association also condemned the personal attacks on Mr Misri.

“Unequivocally condemn the deplorable personal attacks against Foreign Secretary Misri and his family. Such unwarranted assaults on civil servants committed to their duties are intolerable,” said the representative body of police officers.

After Mr Misri’s personal account on X was subjected to vulgar comments, most targeting his daughter, he locked his public account, according to The Hindu.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the member of parliament from Hyderabad, put the issue in context.

“Our civil servants work under the Executive. This must be remembered & they shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions taken by The Executive /or any Political leadership running Watan E Aziz (the beloved nation),” he wrote on X.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also condemned the abuse directed at Mr Misri’s family.

“It’s unacceptable to target our professional diplomats and civil servants — those who work dedicatedly to serve the nation,” Mr Pilot said on X.

Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, also supported Mr Misri.

“Mr Misri did his duty impeccably. There is absolutely no reason for anyone to feel malice towards him. He has only conveyed the message that the political leadership of India has taken.”

As the story shifted to self-recrimination, greater trouble loomed for India.

President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are striking fresh trade deals.

A US-China rapprochement against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan flare-up can’t be good news for New Delhi.

Away from the political volatility in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was urging his people to return to their homes near the Line of Control that has gone silent as seldom before.

