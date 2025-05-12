E-Paper | May 12, 2025

BJP workers vandalise Karachi Bakery in India’s Hyderabad

Dawn.com Published May 12, 2025 Updated May 12, 2025 02:59pm
Screengrab of BJP workers vandalising Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad, India, May 10, 2025. — The Wire
Screengrab of BJP workers vandalising Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad, India, May 10, 2025. — The Wire

The workers of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vandalised Karachi Bakery in India’s Hyderabad over its name on Saturday, prior to the ceasefire announcement between the two neighbouring countries amid heightened tensions, Indian media outlet The Wire reported.

The vandals wore saffron shawls, stepped on Pakistani flags and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans, The Wire said, adding that there was footage of them striking the bakery’s sign with sticks, to target the word ‘Karachi’.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours began following the April 22 attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. India, without investigation or evidence, implied “cross-border linkages” of the att­a­­­c­kers. Pakistan firmly rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe. Following the allegations, India launched a series of drone strikes on Pakistan, resulting in civilian casualties.

Both sides then launched missiles at each other, which stretched over the week before US President Trump announced that a “full and immediate ceasefire” was reached between the two countries.

A police official K Balaraju was quoted by The Wire as saying: “A couple of BJP workers showed up outside the Shamshabad Karachi Bakery within the RGI Airport Police Station limits at about 3 pm. They raised slogans and took issue with the bakery’s name. They tried to damage the signboard.”

He added that the suspects were detained but were later released as the owner did not want to press charges.

The bakery has been a renowned establishment in Hyderabad since 1953 and its name refers to the founder’s hometown prior to partition, according to The Wire. The outlet said that the bakery has continued to operate across India under this name despite various similar incidents during times of Pakistan-India tensions.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Balaraju was quoted as saying: “No employees at the bakery were harmed. No serious damage was done.”

Another branch of the Karachi Bakery was also targeted earlier, where the “protesters were seen planting tricolour flags”, the outlet added.

A manager of the bakery told The Indian Express, “We are an Indian establishment. We cannot be branded Pakistani.”

