Polish cyclist aiming to be 1st to reach K2 base camp starts final leg of journey

Polish cyclist Paweł Małaszko, aiming to be the first person to cycle to the K2 base camp from Karachi, started the final leg of his journey on Sunday.

Małaszko, Aged 46, is cycling to the base camp as part of his adventure to cycle across Pakistan — from the shores of the Arabian Sea to the K2 base camp, the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court provided a permit to the Polish cyclist to complete his adventure earlier this month.

The legal battle between tour operators and GB tourism departments had stopped the issuance of mountaineering and trekking permits for foreigners.

Talking to Dawn, the cyclist said he started his final adventure on Sunday morning from Skardu.

“It is a challenging expedition, my goal is to cover this whole route on a bike. without additional support. If I succeed, I will be the first man in history to do so,” Małaszko said.

Earlier, the Polish cyclist reached Skardu, travelling 3,250 kilometres from Karachi on a bicycle.

“I am an athlete and an avid traveller, deeply engaged in challenging cycling expeditions. I am currently undertaking an ambitious project titled the ‘K2 Base Camp Bike Expedition’, with the goal of cycling across the entire length of Pakistan — from the shores of the Arabian Sea all the way to the K2 base camp, Paweł Małaszko told Dawn.

The Polish cyclist said the ongoing Pakistan and India tension never affected his adventure.

He added that the most technical and challenging section is from Skardu to the K2 base camp.

When asked, he said, “On the way to K2 base camp, there are glaciers, a mountainous route, a steep hike; however, at some sections, I will put my bicycle on the back and travel myself.

“Through GPS I will be monitored, at some points of K2 basecamp trek, it is not possible to cycle, at that points I will put my cycle at my back and will carry it myself, without any support, when I complete the expedition, I will tell at how many distance I have put my cycle at my back and carried it.”

He said he aims to cover the last 200 kilometres from Skardu to K2 base camp in 14 days.

Legal troubles stall journey

The Polish cyclist had started his adventure from Karachi on April 4.

However, his adventure was stalled as the required permit to go to the popular tourist destination couldn’t be issued due to an ongoing legal battle.

Last year, the GB government hiked permit fees for mountaineering and trekking expeditions by 300 per cent under the GB Finance Act, 2024.

The region’s tour operators challenged the decision in court, which issued a stay order, effectively suspending the issuance of new permits.

“When I was on the way, I was informed by my tour operator “, that issuing trekking permits has been suspended by the GB tourism department.

However, when I reached Gilgit after covering above 2000 kilometres, I approached the GB Chief Court during the hearing date of the case.

In the GB court, the foreigner requested the Chief Court judges to help him obtain the necessary permissions to complete this unique and historic journey — the first of its kind.

In the court, the Polish cyclist told the judge that this expedition was not only a personal dream but also an opportunity to promote Pakistan as a destination for adventure and exploration throughout Europe and beyond.

“I have invested significant effort and dedication into this endeavour, and your help would mean the world to me,” he added.

A GB Chief Court judge, after listening to his plea, ordered the GB tourism department to issue a permit at the previous rates on May 3.

After the Court order, the GB tourism department granted a trekking permit to the Polish cyclist.

However, permits for other foreigners couldn’t be issued until the court gives a clear directive.

The journey so far

Małaszko said Pakistan is a large country with different cultures in different regions. different climates. From Karachi to Multan, I had 46 degrees of heat every day.

“At that stage, I had to drive at night and early in the morning to avoid having a sunstroke,” he continued.

The Polish cyclist said that the hospitality among people is very high and that they try to be helpful in every aspect.

“This applies to the whole of Pakistan. I was very pleasantly surprised by the good condition of the roads, even the side roads. With small exceptions, it is really good,” he said.

The mountains and the Karakoram Highway are a different story.

The Polish cyclist Paweł Małaszko starts his journey to the K2 base camp from Skardu on Sunday. — Photo via author

He said no one can influence how the mountains behave and whether they destroy the roads, adding, “It is not man’s fault or negligence. That’s the case with the mountains.”

He continued that the temperature range he experienced was from 46 to -10 on the Khunjerab top.

Meanwhile, since the stay order by the GB Chief Court, the tourism department has stopped issuing permits to foreign adventurers.

The matter has been pending for more than two months since a hearing could not be held due to the lawyer’s strike.