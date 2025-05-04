Polish man to cycle to K2 after permission from GB court

GILGIT: A Polish cyclist, granted permission by the Gilgit-Baltis­tan Chief Court to cycle up to the K2 basecamp, will start his journey within the next few days.

Paweł Małaszko arrived in Gilgit on Saturday as part of his adventure to cycle across Pakistan — from the shores of the Arabian Sea to the K2 Base Camp.

However, his adventure was stalled as the required permit to go to the popular tourist destination couldn’t be issued due to an ongoing legal battle.

On Friday, the GB Chief Court ordered the government to issue the trekking permit to Mr Małaszko.

Last year, the GB government hiked permit fees for mountaineering and trekking expeditions by 300 per cent under the GB Finance Act, 2024.

The region’s tour operators challenged the decision in court, which issued a stay order, effectively suspending the issuance of new permits.

Mr Małaszko had filed an appeal in the GB Chief Court for the trekking permit, according to Asghar Ali Porik, a tour operator.

View this post on Instagram

An official of the GB tourism department said the Polish cyclist has been granted a trekking permit after the court order.

However, permits to other foreigners couldn’t be issued until the court gives a clear directive, the official added.

Talking to Dawn, Mr Małaszko confirmed his journey to the K2 basecamp would begin in the next couple of days.

Before his journey to the K2 Base Camp, the cyclist travelled to the Khunjerab Pass from Gilgit on Saturday.

He arrived in Gilgit after cycling from Kara­chi, covering a distance of around 1,900 kilometres.

Mr Małaszko said the expedition was not only his dream but also “an opportunity to promote Pakistan as a destination for adventure and exploration throughout Europe and beyond”.

‘Tourism to take a hit’

Since the stay order by the GB Chief Court, the tourism department has stopped issuing permits to foreign adventurers.

The matter has been pending for more than two months since a hearing could not be held due to lawyers’ strike.

Muhammad Ali, a tour operator, told Dawn the delays might force foreigners to cancel their trips this year.

He added that this would badly hurt the tourism sector as a large number of foreign tourists have planned to visit Pakistan for trekking and mountaineering this year.

The GB tourism department official said 900 foreign mountaineers and trekkers have applied for a visa this year, with more applying for visas every day. Official sources told Dawn the GB cabinet was likely to discuss the issue of permits on May 6.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2025