Workers remittances clock in $3.2bn for April

Mahira Sarfraz Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 04:41pm
Remittances trend over the year — Topline Securities

Remittances from overseas Pakistani workers clocked in at $3.2 billion for the month of April, up 13 per cent year-on-year, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data released on Friday.

Topline Securities, a brokerage firm in Karachi, noted, “Worker remittances clocked in at US$3.2bn, up 13pc YoY in Apr-2025.

“This takes 10MFY25 remittances to US$31bn, up 31pc YoY,” it added.

According to the firm, inflows during April were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($725m), UAE ($658m), UK ($535m), and US ($302m).

Earlier, the government had set a target of $35bn in remittances for the current fiscal year (FY25), but financial experts believe the inflow would exceed the estimate. “The inflows could reach up to $36bn in FY25,” said a currency dealer in the banking market.

A study published by the Asian Development Bank found that Pakistani migrants tend to remit more when economic conditions are improving back home and when there is a positive association between remittances and domestic economic activity.

The study’s findings indicate that domestic and abroad economic activity is positively associated with remittances to Pakistan.

