‘Held Kashmir struck, plane hit’: disinfo from across the border rebuffed

AS tensions with India continued to escalate, Pakistani officials responded to a number of apparently false claims made by Indian officials and media.

On Thursday night, Indian news channels were flooded with reports claiming that India’s air defence systems had shot down Pakistani jets during alleged attacks on multiple locations across Jammu in India-held Kashmir and Punjab in India.

Although the claims were widely repeated, no evidence or footage was offered to substantiate them.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar dismissed the claims that India shot down Pakistani jets, including an F-16 and two JF-17 fighter jets. He termed the claim “absurd and false”.

“Fake and concocted stories will get you nowhere. Such false claims only reflect your desperation. Denied and rejected,” the minister said in a post on X.

Separately, speaking to Geo News, the information minister challenged the Indian government to provide proof of downing any PAF fighters or capturing a pilot.

“I am 100 per cent denying it. With fullest confidence at my command, I am denying it,” the information minister said.

Jammu attacks

Also on Thursday evening, Indian media claimed Pakistan had launched attacks using missiles and drones across Jammu in India-occupied Kashmir.

The Foreign Office immediately rubbished this claim as well.

“[Pakistan] categorically rejects the baseless and irresponsible allegations propagated by the Indian media, accusing Pakistan of launching attacks on Pathankot, Jaisalmer, and Srinagar. These claims are entirely unfounded, politically motivated, and part of a reckless propaganda campaign aimed at maligning Pakistan,” it said in a statement on Thursday night.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also contradicted the Indian misinformation.

“We deny it, we have not mounted anything so far,” Mr Asif told BBC in an interview. The minister added that when Pakistan does strike, everyone will know it. “We will not strike and then deny.”

He said Pakistan will not deny any actions it takes.

Earlier, Indian media reports claimed that explosions were heard in held Kashmir and there was a blackout in the region.

In a statement on X, the Indian military said there have been no losses reported and that the threat has been “neutralised”, without giving any proof.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2025