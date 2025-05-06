Indian states told to conduct air raid drills

NEW DELHI: The Indian government on Monday asked all states to conduct mock drills for “effective civil defence”, which includes operationalising air-raid warning signs, crash blackout measures, camouflaging vital installations and evacuation plans.

Meanwhile, Indian PM Narendra Modi met with defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, followed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in his office.

The mock-drills are to begin countrywide on May 7 and likely to continue till May 9, The Hindu quoted a senior government official as saying.

Around 400,000 volunteers associated with the Direc­torate General, Civil Defence, under the home ministry will be roped in for the drill, the official told The Hindu.

Government sources confirmed to the paper that this comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

The Civil Defence department was created in 1962, following India’s war with China.

The official said mock-drills are routinely performed for disasters such as earthquakes and building collapse among others but air-sirens are used to warn the public when there is an “external threat”.

“Every state including those on the western border will do the mock-exercise beginning May 7. The finer details will be shared on Tuesday. Some states are better equipped and for others we will issue guidelines,” said the official.

The official explained that camouflaging of vital installations amounts to switching off all illumination including in the vicinity of plants and vital buildings.

“We have over 400,000 volunteers associated with the Civil Defence. We will try to mobilise the maximum number for the exercise. The state police will also mobilise volunteers in their jurisdictions,” said the official.

On Sunday, police conducted a 30-minute blackout drill in the Ferozepur district of Punjab, bordering Pakistan. The Ferozepur Cantonment Board issued an advisory and residents were asked to switch off lights for half an hour.

