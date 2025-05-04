E-Paper | May 04, 2025

Three babies among 11 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

AFP Published May 4, 2025 Updated May 4, 2025 07:54am

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said on Saturday that an overnight Israeli strike on the Khan Yunis refugee camp killed at least 11 people, including three babies up to a year old.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal reported 11 killed “after the bombardment of the Al-Bayram family home in the Khan Yunis camp” in southern Gaza at around 3am.

Bassal said that eight of the dead had been identified and were all from the same extended family, including a boy and girl, both one-year-olds, and a month-old baby.

An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed the strike. At the scene, rescue workers and residents searched through the rubble with their bare hands, illuminating the destruction with hand-held torches.

Footage by an AFP journalist showed a rescuer that was carrying the lifeless body of an infant from the wreckage.

Foreign Press Association urges Tel Aviv to give media ‘unrestricted’ access to Palestinian enclave

Fayka Abu Hatab, a resident in a nearby building, said she “saw a bright light, then there was an explosion, and dust covered the entire area”. “We couldn’t see anything, it all went dark,” Abu Hatab said.

“All of our windows were destroyed, our rooms were destroyed, the neighbours’ house was destroyed,” she added.

On Friday the civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed at least 42 people across the conflict-ravaged territory, which has been under a total Israeli blockade since March 2.

Israel halted aid deliveries to Gaza, saying Hamas had diverted supplies. Israel says the blockade is meant to pressure Hamas into releasing prisoners held in the Palestinian territory.

‘Unrestricted’ access

The Foreign Press Association on Saturday called on Israel to allow news media “unrestricted” access to Gaza, off-limits to outside journalists operating independently since the conflict there began in Oct 2023.

“We call on Israel to stop the never-ending delays, uphold the fundamental principles of press freedom and allow unrestricted entry for journalists to Gaza,” the Jerusalem-based association wrote in a statement to mark World Press Freedom Day.

The FPA has more than 350 members working for foreign media outlets in Israel and the Palestinian Territories. The association criticised Israel for an “unprecedented ban preventing foreign journalists from entering Gaza”, calling the decision a “mark of shame for a country that claims to be a beacon of democracy”.

The FPA, which has filed an appeal with the Israeli Supreme Court challenging the ban, said its members “salute our Palestinian colleagues who continue to report the story at great personal risk”.

With the exception of a journalist for US outlet CNN who entered a field hospital in Rafah operated by the United Arab Emirates in 2023, the only outside journalists allowed into Gaza, which is under Israeli blockade, did so with Israeli forces.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2025

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Failed narrative
Updated 04 May, 2025

Failed narrative

Few in the global arena, including India’s traditional foreign partners and the US, are buying New Delhi’s narrative.
Water allocation
04 May, 2025

Water allocation

THINGS may be looking up for farmers. With flows improving, the Indus River System Authority has summoned its...
Weaponising hunger
04 May, 2025

Weaponising hunger

OVER the course of 18 months, the world has seen unspeakable images come out of Gaza, but none are seared as...
Truth under fire
Updated 03 May, 2025

Truth under fire

Defending press freedom requires legal protections, independent institutions and public that refuses to accept silence.
The core issue
03 May, 2025

The core issue

POST-Pahalgam events have yet again proved that unless the Kashmir issue is resolved peacefully and justly, the...
Boosting productivity
03 May, 2025

Boosting productivity

THE country’s economic productivity — the efficiency with which it can convert inputs such as labour and capital...