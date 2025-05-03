Rawalpindi ATC sentences 82 PTI leaders, workers over Nov protests

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed down prison sentences and issued arrest orders against a large number of PTI workers and leaders involved in protests held on Nov 24 and 26, 2024.

The protests, part of a broader political movement launched by the PTI following the arrest of its top leadership, escalated into confrontational demonstrations across several cities. Marked by road blo­­ckades, clashes with law enfo­r­cement and vandalism of public property, the events led to the registration of 24 cases under anti-terrorism and public order laws.

Presiding over the hearing, ATC Rawalpindi judge Amjad Ali Shah announced that 82 individuals who confessed to participating in the protests were each sentenced to four months in prison and fined Rs15,000.

Out of some 1,100 individuals named in the 24 FIRs, 568 appeared in court, while 1,049 failed to attend the proceedings. The court dismissed bail for all 1,049 absconding individuals and ordered the blocking of their national ID cards, the freezing of their bank accounts, and the issuance of arrest warrants.

Dismisses bail for over 1,000 activists, issues their arrest warrants

In addition, the bail applications of 25 under-trial accused were also rejected, bringing the total number of bail dismissals to 1,074. The court expressed concern over what it described as a deliberate obstruction of legal proceedings by the absentees, as highlighted by prosecutor Zaheer Shah.

The court also issued a contempt of court notice to PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar. According to prosecutor Shah, Ms Gulzar falsely claimed to be acting as a lawyer in the proceedings while simultaneously drawing a salary as a member of the National Assembly. He accused her of repeatedly interrupting the court and undermining its authority.

Judge Shah reprimanded Ms Gulzar for her conduct, and a separate notice was issued under contempt provisions. The hearing was adjourned until the next date.

The November 2024 protests occurred during a period of heightened political tension in the country. The PTI had been mobilising mass protests in response to the disqualification of its founding chairman Imran Khan from contesting elections, and the arrest of senior party leaders on charges ranging from sedition to corruption.

The PTI and its supporters mai­n­tained that these actions were politically motivated and part of a broader crackdown on dissent.

The protests turned violent in several cities, including Islam­a­b­­ad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Pesha­w­­ar and Karachi, resulting in injuries to law enforcement personnel and widespread public unrest.

In response, the government invoked the Anti-Terrorism Act to arrest and charge hundreds of PTI activists, drawing condemnation from human rights organisations and international observers.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2025