E-Paper | May 01, 2025

In a first, ISI chief made national security adviser

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 1, 2025 Updated May 1, 2025 07:30am

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, the incumbent dire­ctor general of the country’s premier intelligence agency, as the new National Security Adviser (NSA).

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief becomes the country’s tenth NSA.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday said that Gen Malik would retain his role as DG ISI, a position he has held since September 2024.

“Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik HI(M), DG (I), shall hold the additional charge of the National Security Adviser, with immediate effect,” the notification stated.

His appointment marks the first time a serving ISI chief will concurrently serve as the NSA.

The posting comes amid heightened tensions with India following the recent Pahalgam attack.

The NSA position had remained vacant since April 2022, when the PTI government was ousted after former Prime Minister Imran Khan lost a vote of confidence. At the time, Moeed Yusuf was serving as the NSA.

The NSA holds the status of a federal minister and serves as the principal adviser to the Prime Minister on matters of national security, foreign policy, and strategic affairs.

The adviser also heads the National Security Division, based at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2025

