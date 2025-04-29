E-Paper | April 29, 2025

Convicted cardinal cannot vote in pope’s election

AFP Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 06:19am

ROME: Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a convicted embezzler stripped by Pope Francis of his privileges, will not take part in the conclave to elect the new Catholic leader, Italian media reported on Monday.

Cardinals are meeting from around the world for the vote, which begins on May 7.

The prelate — once one of the most powerful figures in the Vatican — had reportedly been pushing to take part, despite not being on the official list of electors. But on Monday Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who as secretary of state was Pope Francis’s number two, presented Becciu with two documents signed by the Argentine pontiff which said he could not, the media reports said.

The letters dated from 2023 and last month, according to the Domani newspaper. Becciu, 76, a former adviser to Pope Francis who was once considered a papal contender himself, was removed from office and stripped of his cardinal “rights and privileges” by the pope in September 2020. He was sentenced in 2023 to five years and six months in jail for financial crimes and has appealed the conviction.

The cardinal had been one of 10 defendants in a trial focused on a disastrous Vatican investment in a luxury building in London. The surprise 2020 decision to strip Becciu of the rights associated with being a cardinal — a very rare punishment — came as Francis enacted a series of reforms aimed at cleaning up the Vatican’s notoriously murky finances.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Canal consensus
Updated 29 Apr, 2025

Canal consensus

There is urgent need for such high-level engagement and consultation, especially considering climate-related crises Pakistan faces.
Incursions thwarted
29 Apr, 2025

Incursions thwarted

THE military’s media wing has released details of infiltration attempts by terrorists based in Afghanistan, saying...
Pension reforms
29 Apr, 2025

Pension reforms

The federal government has finally notified another pension reform that requires retired public servants rehired by...
At heat’s mercy
Updated 28 Apr, 2025

At heat’s mercy

The current heatwave is a dire warning of what lies ahead if Pakistan fails to confront the realities of climate change.
Culture war
28 Apr, 2025

Culture war

THE heightened tensions between India and Pakistan have sealed the fate of Abir Gulaal. Slated for a May release and...
Haj mismanagement
28 Apr, 2025

Haj mismanagement

THE relevant authorities in Pakistan are often blamed for negligence and poor management when it comes to Haj...