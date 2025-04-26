Two suspects’ homes demolished

SRINAGAR: Soldiers in India-held Kashmir on Friday blew up the family homes of two men who police alleged were among a gang that carried out the region’s deadliest attack against civilians for decades.

Although local police accuse the attackers of being linked to ‘Pakistani militant outfits’, the demolition of these two homes seems to contradict that claim.

Authorities have issued wanted posters with sketches of three men, identified as Indian national Adil Hussain Thoker, as well as two others — Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa — who India claims are Pakistani citizens.

However, the AFP news agency reported that police are also searching for another Indian citizen, Ashif Sheikh.

Indian authorities have issued sketches of three men, but they are actually hunting for two local suspects

Members of the two Indian men’s immediate families were detained for questioning after the attack, an officer and their relatives said.

Sheikh’s sister Yasmeena said soldiers cordoned off the area around the house, in the southern Tral area, overnight from Thursday to Friday.

“One soldier climbed over the mud compound wall of our home, and climbed back after a while,” said Yasmeena, who gave only one name.

“After some time, a big frightening blast brought the house down.

“Everything inside is destroyed,” she said, adding that no one was inside at the time. A police officer said soldiers also destroyed Tho­kar’s family home in the neighbouring Bijbe­hara area in a similar manner, early on Friday.

Police claimed they were part of the hitherto unknown group, referred to by Indian media as ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF).

“Both have been active for three to four years, and are part of TRF,” a police intelligence officer told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

“They are wanted militants involved in earlier attacks as well on security forces,” the officer added.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2025