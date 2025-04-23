Sisters denied meeting with Imran again, despite assurances

ISLAMABAD: Despite assu­r­ances from the Adiala Jail adm­inistration, founding chai­r­man Imran Khan’s sisters and other party leaders were not allowed to meet him, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said on Tuesday.

The party announced it would write a letter to the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to report the jail administration’s failure to comply with court orders, which all­ow PTI leaders and family members to meet Imran Khan twice a week.

Although Aleema Khan was informed in advance that she would not be allowed to meet her brother, the other two sisters were asked to wait outside the jail on Tuesday with the ass­u­rance that they would be all­owed entry. However, after a two-hour wait, they were told the visiting hours had expired.

Speaking to the media, Noreen Khan, sister of the former prime minister, informed PTI founder’s sister and cousin Qasim Khan were denied access. “The jail administration kept us waiting at the entrance for two hours and then told us that the time was over,” she said.

PTI to write to IHC CJ over repeated violations of court orders, says Salman Akram Raja

On the other hand, PTI Secr­e­tary General Sal­man Akram Raja rejected rumours that Imran Khan had met with a US delegation in jail. “Our party was not involved in any such me­e­ting, and we do not believe in backdoor negotiations,” he said.

Speaking later at a press conference at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Mr Raja said a letter would be submitted to the chief justice of the IHC on Wednesday to formally raise the issue.

Mr Raja criticised the authorities for failing to implement court directives. “The establishment is confused and is acting in a childish manner by violating court orders,” he told reporters.

He said Pakistan’s history has shown that such systems eventually collapse. “PTI was not allowed to campaign during the general elections, yet the people gave us a two-thirds majority,” he said.

Mr Raja alleged that the judicial system had collapsed following the 26th Constitutional Ame­n­dment. He expr­essed concern over the deteriorating security and claimed that Afghan nationals could have been repatriated more effectively. He added that foreign investment had decl­ined and that the country could not function without economic stability.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2025