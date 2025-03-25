Imran allowed twice-a-week meetings, sans press talks

• PTI founder will be able to meet visitors every Tuesday and Thursday; Salman Akram Raja to coordinate visits

• At jail admin’s request, IHC imposes restrictions on interactions with media

• PTI spox says party ‘satisfied’ with decision; Asad Qaiser terms it ‘against Constitution’

ISLAMABAD: A three-judge larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reinstated the twice-a-week meeting schedule for former prime minister Imran Khan while restricting media interactions following these meetings.

The decision was announced by the bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfaraz Dogar, Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir, and Justice Mohammad Azam Khan.

According to the court order, the PTI founder will now be allowed to meet designated individuals on Tuesdays and Thur­sdays. However, attendees are prohibited from making any media statements outside the jail premises.

The court emphasised that only persons approved by Mr Khan’s coordinator, Salman Akram Raja, will be permitted to meet him in jail. Furthermore, the PTI founder has been advised to apply to the trial court to seek permission for telephonic contact with his children.

During the hearing, PTI lawyers, including Salman Akram Raja and Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas, appeared in court to contest the limitations imposed on meetings.

The additional superintendent of Adiala Jail submitted a detailed response regarding the matter. PTI’s legal team argued that their meetings were not being conducted as per established standard operating procedures (SOPs), with lawyer Zaheer Abbas stating that even on March 20, a scheduled meeting did not take place.

The court deliberated on the security concerns raised by the jail authorities. Jail Superi­ntendent’s lawyer Naveed Malik informed the bench that prior to December, the PTI founder was allowed biweekly meetings. However, after his conviction in January, security concerns led to a modification of the schedule, reducing the meetings to one day with two sessions. “According to the jail rules, the superintendent of Adiala Jail has the authority [to schedule the meetings accordingly],” he added.

He further argued that these meetings were being misused for political purposes, with statements being made to the media after each session.

Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar questioned the necessity of media briefings following these meetings. He remarked that the court was willing to reinstate the two-day meetings provided there were assurances against political statements.

Advocate Naveed Malik expressed concerns that previous commitments were not honoured, citing the disposal of 98 applications on the issue.

“If you had implemented it, 98 applications would not have been filed,” Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir retorted.

To address these concerns, the high court ruled that an undertaking be provided, ensuring that no media interactions take place after meetings.

The IHC administration had constituted a three-member larger bench — headed by newly appointed Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar — to hear all 26 petitions related to visitation rights and jail conditions.

PTI ‘split’ over decision

The PTI, however, appeared split on the court decision. PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram, while talking to Dawn, said that as per his understanding, the court has only stopped visitors from holding media talks outside Adiala Jail.

“The decision has been given due to security reasons. However, those who will meet Imran Khan will be able to hold press conferences at the press club or the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House or will give comments on talk shows or they will post the details on social media,” he said.

“We take it as our victory because party leaders were not being allowed to meet the founding chairman for the last six months. Because of the decision, now we will be able to meet him without any hurdle. We are satisfied with the decision and we accept it,” Mr Akram said.

PTI stalwart Asad Qaiser said the decision was against the spirit of the Constitution. “It is our constitutional right to meet Imran Khan and share the details of meetings with the masses,” he told Dawn.

He also mentioned that it was his “personal opinion”.

“We will discuss it within the party and input will be taken from the lawyers if we should challenge the decision or cope with it,” he added.

