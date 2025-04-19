‘Anyone helping Afghans stay on to be held liable’

• Tallal Chaudhry rules out any extension to April 30 deadline for repatriation of all refugees awaiting third-country resettlement

• Says anyone who employs, rents premises or provides assistance to Afghans will face strict action

• Meets visiting Afghan delegation to discuss ‘One-Document Regime’

ISLAMABAD: With less than two weeks rem­aining before the deadline for Afghans awaiting relocation to third countries, Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry has ruled out any extension to the cut-off date.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, the state minister emphasised that no illegal immigrant would be allowed to stay in the country beyond the deadline, and warned that those who are found ‘facilitating’ the illegal stay of Afghans by any means would face strict action.

The clear policy statement came a day before Deputy Prine Minister Ishaq Dar’s visit to Afghanistan.

Mr Chaudhry said the process of deportation of Afghan citizens and illegal immigrants under the second phase of the ‘One-Document Regime’ was underway, while the third phase involving deportation of Afghans already approved for relocation to third countries would start after April 30.

As of July 2024, around 44,000 Afghans approved for relocation to Western countries after the Tali­ban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 were still in Pakistan, awaiting transfer. These include 25,000 individuals destined for the United States, 9,000 for Australia, 6,000 for Canada, 3,000 for Ger­many, and more than 1,000 for the United Kingdom.

Fresh figures on the relocation process were not provided by the Foreign Office or other relevant ministries.

Despite early momentum, the relocation process slowed significantly, leaving thousands in limbo. In November 2023, Pakistan initiated a drive to expel undocumented foreigners, affecting Afghans. To date, more than 907,000 individuals have been repatriated.

Warning to facilitators

Mr Chaudhry also warned that strict action would be taken against those Pakistanis who were found to be facilitating the illegal stay of Afghans by any means. This includes providing jobs, rented accommodation, or any other form of assistance.

“We have communicated clear instructions to all provinces,” he said. “If anyone gives a shop, house, or any kind of space to an illegal foreigner, they will be held accountable under the law.”

The minister said that only foreign nationals with valid legal documents were eligible to rent property, open businesses, or seek employment in Pakistan. “Pakistani citizens are only permitted to work with or rent to those who have proper legal status in the country,” he added.

He said Pakistan was pursuing a balanced approach that includes diplomatic coordination with the Afghan government. He also referred to reports suggesting that some of the one million weapons left behind by US forces in Afghanistan had reached the hands of terrorist groups, posing a serious threat to Pakistan and the region.

Repatriation process

He stressed that the repatriation process was being conducted in a lawful, organised, and humane manner. Pakistani authorities were working closely with Afghan counterparts to facilitate the transition, providing facilities such as boarding, health, and security to Afghan nationals at transit points.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also coordinating with the Afghan government for the safe and secure repatriation of their nationals.

Mr Chaudhry said that over one million visas were issued to Afghan nationals in two years in 16 different categories by Pakistan.

Afghan delegation

Meanwhile, a delegation of the interim government of Afghanistan also met with the minister of state for interior.

An Afghan delegation led by Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry Haji Nooruddin Azizi meets with Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, in Islamabad on April 18. — Radio Pakistan

The delegation was led by the Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan, Haji Nooruddin Azizi. It also included the Afghan minister for refugees and repatriation, the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, and other senior officials.

At the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on several important matters, including transit trade and the repatriation of Afghan nationals.

The interior minister during the meeting explai­ned that the purpose of the ‘One-Document Regime’ was to ensure that no individual resides in Pakistan without legal documentation.

He emphasised that every effort would be made to facilitate repatriation of Afghans. He said more than 50 transit camps equipped with medical and other essential facilities have been set up across the country.

The minister said complaint cells had also been established under the supervision of the interior ministry and provincial chief secretaries to prevent any untoward incident. He announced that Afghan nationals holding PoR (Proof of Registration) cards would not face any difficulty until June 30.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2025