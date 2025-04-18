‘70pc suspects in blasphemy cases last year were Muslims’

LAHORE: The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has released its annual Human Rights Observer report, revealing a disturbing increase in blasphemy accusations, forced conversions and systemic discrimination against religious minorities in the country during 2024.

The report covers the critical issues, including the misuse of blasphemy laws, forced conversions of minority girls/women, issues in the education system, hurdles to establishing the National Commission for Minorities Rights, discriminatory treatment of minority prisoners, minorities’ rights in parliamentary business and minorities in the National Population Census.

The report also presents practical recommendations to address these issues besides covering the important developments and incidents throughout the year.

The report documents 344 new blasphemy cases in 2024, with 70pc of the suspects being Muslims, followed by Ahmadis (14pc), Christians (6pc), and Hindus (9pc).

Punjab recorded the highest number of cases (62pc), with Sheikhupura (32) and Lahore (28) being the most affected districts. Tragically, 10 individuals were extrajudicially killed over blasphemy allegations last year. Since 1987, at least 2,793 people have been charged under the blasphemy laws, with 104 extrajudicial killings recorded between 1994 and 2024.

Forced conversions remain a critical issue, with 421 cases reported between 2021 and 2024, predominantly involving Hindu (282) and Christian (137) girls. Shockingly, 71pc of victims were minors, with Sindh accounting for 69pc of cases.

The report also highlights discriminatory prison policies, where minority inmates are denied remission benefits available to Muslim prisoners. Additionally, textbooks continue to promote Islamic content in non-religious subjects, undermining minority students’ rights.

Despite the introduction of the National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2025, delays and weak enforcement persist. Out of 186 bills tabled in assemblies, only 23 addressed human rights, with just one minority-related bill becoming law.

CSJ Executive Director Peter Jacob urged the government to implement the report’s recommendations to strengthen institutional protections for minorities.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2025