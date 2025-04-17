E-Paper | April 17, 2025

Pakistan dominates squash courts with 4 gold, 1 silver at Australian Junior Open

Anushe Engineer Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 12:27pm
From L to R: Mahnoor Ali, Sehrish Ali and Mehwish Ali pose with their medals after the finals of the Australian Junior Open on Thursday. — Photo via author
From L to R: Mahnoor Ali, Sehrish Ali and Mehwish Ali pose with their medals after the finals of the Australian Junior Open on Thursday. — Photo via author

The Pakistan flag was flying high at the Melbourne squash courts as the nation’s young stars bagged four gold medals and one silver at the Australian Junior Open on Thursday.

Mehwish Ali defended her Girls U-17 title after defeating Eden-Alma Poulava 11-5, 11-5, 11-7 in today’s final. The top seed remained undefeated throughout the tournament and didn’t cede a single set to her opponents.

Compatriot Azan Ali Khan took the Boys U-17 title in similar fashion with a dominating 11-6, 11-4, 11-9 win over local favourite Henry Kross.

Khan is ranked Number 2 in Pakistan in the Boys U-17 category as of March.

Top seed Mahnoor Ali snagged the Girls U-13 title when she thrashed Riyo Kawabata 11-2, 11-5, 11-6 in the final. The 12-year-old, who is currently top ranked in Pakistan, followed in her older sister’s footsteps in remaining undefeated throughout the tournament with three straight wins in each match.

Pakistan’s youngest gold medal came from Ahmad Ali Naz when he triumphed over local Freddie Goldsmith 3-1 in the Boys U-11 final. Naz is the number 1 ranked Pakistani in his age group, took the first set 11-5 before Goldsmith took the second set 11-2.

The second seed had his eye on the prize and blasted Goldsmith in the next two sets 11-6, 11-6 to take home the title.

The Ali sisters come as a trio, and Sehrish put up a solid fight in her final but it was ultimately Japan’s Emily Senior who triumphed 3-2 in the Girls U15 final.

Senior dominated in the first set with a 15-13 win over Sehrish, who then thrashed the Japanese 11-5 in the second game.

Top seed Senior once again took the score into overdrive as she won the third game 12-10. Sehrish, seeded second, took the fourth game 11-6. Senior took home the title with a resounding 11-4 win over the Pakistani, who came away from the thrilling match with a silver medal.

Earlier this month, Noor Zaman was crowned men’s champion at the U23 World Squash Championship in Karachi 3-2 after a stellar comeback against Egypt’s Karim El Torkey.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Double-edged sword
Updated 17 Apr, 2025

Double-edged sword

While remittances have provided critical support to current account, they have also been a double-edged sword.
Besieged people
17 Apr, 2025

Besieged people

DESPITE all the talk about becoming a ‘hard’ state, Pakistan is still looking incredibly soft when it comes to...
Deadly zealotry
17 Apr, 2025

Deadly zealotry

FEARS that mob attacks on international fast-food franchises would end up in tragedy have come true, after police ...
Improved outlook
Updated 16 Apr, 2025

Improved outlook

Remittances have proved to be most crucial lifeline for Pakistan in recent years.
Water dispute
16 Apr, 2025

Water dispute

WITH a long, hot summer looming ahead, the last thing the country needs is two provinces fighting over water. Yet,...
A positive start
16 Apr, 2025

A positive start

FROM American threats of bombing Iran, things have taken a more positive turn as President Donald Trump’s emissary...