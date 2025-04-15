PM Shehbaz expected to unveil package for overseas Pakistanis today

• OPF chairman says measures aim to address key concerns raised by the diaspora

• NA speaker calls for legislation to protect diaspora’s land and property rights

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif is expected to announce a package for overseas Pakistanis today (Tuesday), Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Chairman Syed Qamar Raza said on Monday.

Speaking at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention 2025, held at the Convention Centre in the capital, he said the package would aim to address key concerns raised by the diaspora, and would include proposals submitted by expatriates.

A 14-point agenda addressing major concerns of overseas Pakistanis has already been prepared, he said, adding that a high-level committee — led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar — has been tasked with working on these issues.

Mr Qamar said the agenda reflects the feedback received from overseas Pakistanis and includes the problems that have been raised repeatedly in meetings and public forums.

Meanwhile, attendees from countries such as the US, South Korea, Netherlands, Singapore and Canada, among others, praised the government for organising the first-of-its-kind event focused entirely on the Pakistani diaspora.

Attended by over 400 non-resident Pakistanis as well as high Commis­si­oners from the UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Italy, and Malaysia, the participants discussed achievements, challenges, and future opportunities, emphasizing the need for gre­ater integration between the diaspora and various government ministries.

The event, hosted by the OPF, was coordinated with the assistance of multiple government departments, including Trade, Commerce & Investment, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and the Interior Ministry.

Attendees also appreciated the presence of service counters set up by key institutions such as Nadra, FIA, NAB, Passport Office, State Bank, and FBR. These counters provided immediate support and guidance to overseas attendees.

Speaking at the occasion, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq assured overseas Pakistanis that legislation would be introduced to protect their land and property rights.

Highlighting the challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis, Mr Sadiq said that legislating for the protection of their properties, and providing them with facilities should be among the government’s top priorities.

He also shed light on the disadvantages of sending money through illegal channels — such as hawala/hundi — noting that such methods not only harm the national economy, but also lead to legal and financial difficulties for overseas Pakistanis.

The NA speaker also stressed the importance of including overseas Pakistanis in the electoral process and called for the serious consideration of proposals in this regard.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pak­istanis and Human Resource Deve­lopment Chaudhry Salik Hussain also lauded the Pakistani diaspora for the record remittances they had sent in.

The minister said that the aim of the event was to listen to the problems of overseas Pakistanis and find solutions.

Mr Salik said the government had passed a special bill for overseas Pakistanis, which had also become law in Punjab as well.

Special courts will be formed for overseas Pakistanis, which will give a decision within 90 days, and they will not have to come to Pakistan for every appearance, the minister said. He said PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Gen Asim Munir are expec­ted to address the convention tomorrow.

With input from APP and Bakhtawar Mian in Islamabad

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2025