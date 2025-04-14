E-Paper | April 14, 2025

Bangladesh reintroduces ‘except Israel’ phrase on passports

AFP Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 03:31pm

Bangladesh has restored an “except Israel” inscription on passports, local media reported on Sunday, effectively barring its citizens from travelling to that country.

Israel is a flashpoint issue in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, which does not recognise it.

The phrase “valid for all countries except Israel,” which was printed on Bangladeshi passports for decades, was removed during the later years of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s tenure.

Nilima Afroze, a deputy secretary at the home ministry, told Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency on Sunday that authorities had “issued a directive last week” to restore the inscription.

“The director general of the department of immigration and passport was asked to take necessary measures to implement this change,” local newspaper The Daily Star quoted Afroze as saying on Sunday.

In 2021, the words “except Israel” were removed from passports, although the then government under Hasina clarified that the country’s stance on Israel had not changed.

The country’s support for an independent Palestinian state was visible on Saturday when around 100,000 people gathered in Dhaka in solidarity with Gaza.

Demonstrators carry flags during a protest rally called March for Gaza, to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, at the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 12. — Reuters
Demonstrators carry flags during a protest rally called March for Gaza, to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, at the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 12. — Reuters
People carry an effigy of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest rally called March for Gaza, to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, at the Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 12. — Reuters
People carry an effigy of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest rally called March for Gaza, to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, at the Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 12. — Reuters
Muslims carry flags during a protest rally called “March for Gaza”, to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, at Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 12. — Reuters
Muslims carry flags during a protest rally called “March for Gaza”, to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, at Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 12. — Reuters

The Gaza conflict broke out after Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

A fragile ceasefire between the warring parties fell apart last month and Gaza’s health ministry said Sunday that at least 1,574 Palestinians had been killed since then, taking the overall death toll since the offensive began to 50,944.

Gaza invasion
World

