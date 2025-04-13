Interior minister, army chief assure US team of Pakistan’s pledge to regional security

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Sunday separately met a delegation of United States congressmen in the twin cities to emphasise Pakistan’s commitment to regional security, defence cooperation and counterterrorism.

Pakistan and the US have delicate and complex ties, shaped by shared security concerns and divergent strategic priorities.

Today’s meetings took place as the government is set to send a high-level delegation to the US to promote trade relations and discuss a 29 per cent tariff that was recently imposed on goods exported to the US.

The US delegation — the first high-level group from Capitol Hill to visit Pakistan in almost two years — met Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal yesterday.

Gen Munir met with the delegation of US lawmakers — comprising Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson and acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker — in Rawalpindi and discussed regional security and cooperation in the defence sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Bergman and Suozzi co-chair the Congressional Pakistan Caucus.

“Discussions during the meeting encompassed a range of issues of mutual interest, with a particular emphasis on regional security and defence cooperation,” the statement read. “Both sides reaffirmed the importance of sustained engagement based on mutual respect, shared values, and converging strategic interests.”

The ISPR said that the visiting US lawmakers commended the Pakistani armed forces for their pivotal role in countering terrorism and acknowledged the country’s enduring contributions to regional peace and stability. They also appreciated Pakistan’s resilience and “the strategic potential of its people”.

“Underscoring their respect for Pakistan’s sovereignty, the US Congressional delegation conveyed a strong commitment to advancing broad-based bilateral cooperation, particularly in the domains of security, trade, investment, and economic development,” the statement added.

The COAS “conveyed his appreciation to the delegation for their visit and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further deepen and diversify its longstanding partnership with the US in a manner that is mutually beneficial and respectful of each other’s national interests”, the ISPR said.

Memorandums of understanding were also signed for training collaboration in the information technology sector, the statement added.

Earlier today, Naqvi asserted that Pakistan stood as a “wall between terrorism and the rest of the world” as he met the delegation of American lawmakers in Islamabad, according to a press release by the government-run PID.

“Terrorism is a global challenge. The international community urgently needs to fully cooperate with Pakistan,” Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement by the interior ministry.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker and Interior Secretary Khurram Agha were also present during the meeting.

During today’s meeting, a detailed discussion was held on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, as well as counterterrorism and border security. Both sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investment.

Naqvi emphasised that intelligence and technology-sharing in the domain of counterterrorism was of utmost importance. The minister further said Pakistan’s immense sacrifices against terrorism were unmatched in the global context.

Naqvi termed the visit of US Congressmen as crucial in highlighting Pakistan’s unprecedented role in the fight against terrorism.

Last month, US President Donald Trump had hailed Pakistan’s help in arresting a terrorist responsible for a 2021 bombing in Afghanistan that killed 13 US service members.

Naqvi asserted that strong and sustainable relations with the US hold a key place in Pakistan’s foreign policy. He termed the holding of the Pakistan Caucus, which Suozzi heads, in the US on April 30 as a welcome development.

The interior minister also welcomed a US delegation’s participation in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 held in Islamabad earlier this week. He affirmed that the government would ensure every possible facility and full protection to investors.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry expressed the hope that a Pakistan-US counterterrorism dialogue that will be held in the federal capital in June would play a key role in promoting mutual cooperation in that domain.

On its part, the US delegation was quoted as saying there was a need to highlight Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism. They also noted that the Pakistani community residing in the US was “very talented and hardworking”.

Congressman Bergman has voiced support for former prime minister Imran Khan, calling for his release as he met with ex-president Dr Arif Alvi and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in February.

The next month, Tariq Fatemi, a key aide to PM Shehbaz Sharif, embarked on a series of high-level meetings in Washington, where he also met Bergman and Suozzi.