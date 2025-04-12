Stranded Afghans

WESTERN countries have been quite cruel to the Afghan people. Not only did they lay waste to the latter’s homeland over a war that ultimately went nowhere, but they are also failing to take responsibility for the lives they placed at risk during the process of attempting to ‘rebuild’ Afghanistan.

This, of course, is a reference to the many Afghans awaiting their promised repatriation to various Western countries. They have been stranded for years in Pakistan because states that once promised them asylum in recognition of their sacrifices and contributions have been taking their sweet time processing their visa applications.

These refugees face certain risks to their lives and liberty if they return to Afghanistan: their past work for various Western governments and organisations has seen them branded as ‘traitors’ in their country. Those risks have increased considerably of late, as Pakistan has adopted a ‘no concessions’ policy towards Afghan nationals.

It is deeply disappointing that the countries responsible for these refugees’ plight have not shown more urgency in addressing their condition. One wonders if there is any concern about the message being sent by their complacency. They seem to be telling the Afghan people that, no matter where they stood during the so-called war on terror, they were, ultimately, dispensable to Western nations.

One wonders what the Afghans make of their situation: after all, the forces that went into Afghanistan presented themselves as more ‘moral’, more ‘civilised’ and more concerned with ‘human rights’ than the ‘barbarians’ they meant to defeat. Once their long campaign fizzled out though, it seemed only those Afghans who had kept their distance, or those who sided with the ‘enemy’, were the ones who came out on top. The rest had to flee for their lives and seek the charity of other nations.

The countries who pledged their support to them must do better. Pakistan has already made it clear that it is no longer hospitable to Afghan nationals. Though Islamabad must show more flexibility towards refugees who face risks to life and liberty in case of deportation, the other nations responsible for their well-being should also be pushed to step up and expedite their repatriation.

The Afghan people cannot be treated like a football that is kicked around while nations bicker over visa protocols and policies. They deserve safety, stability and a chance to rebuild their lives.

It is both unfair and dangerous that the Afghan people’s immediate well-being has been left entirely to Pakistan to consider, while other nations have been taking years figuring out whether or not they will do right by those whom they promised safety and security. Whatever their concerns, they can be addressed once these refugees are relocated to less hostile locations.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2025