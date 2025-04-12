Non-citizens in US asked to register, carry proof at all times

WASHINGTON: All foreign nationals living in the United States have to register with the government and carry documentary proof of their legal status at all times, according to new rules that came into effect Friday, following an executive order by President Donald Trump.

The rule, applicable to all non-citizens — known as aliens — was announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and implemented by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

It mandated all aliens aged 18 and above, including those with legal status, to carry evidence of their registration at all times.

This includes Green Card holders and other categories of non-citizens residing legally in the US.

Fingerprint registration made mandatory for all foreign nationals over the age of 14

“Once an alien has registered and appeared for fingerprinting (unless waived), DHS will issue evidence of registration, which aliens over the age of 18 must carry and keep in their personal possession at all times,” the USCIS stated in a March 21 alert.

It warned of criminal and civil penalties, including misdemeanor prosecution, fines, or incarceration in case of failure to comply with these requirements.

The rule enforces Section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which has long required registration of non-citizens but lacked a universal mechanism for enforcement.

President Trump’s Executive Order 14159, titled Protecting the American People Against Invasion, issued on Jan 20, directed DHS to treat noncompliance with this registration requirement as a law enforcement priority.

Under this rule, aliens who have remained in the US for 30 days or longer must register using an online system, including the new Form G-325R for Biometric Information.

Those who have not been fingerprinted previously must also appear for fingerprinting.

“Many aliens in the United States have already registered, as required by law. However, a significant number of aliens present in the United States have had no direct way to register and meet their obligation under INA 262,” the USCIS explained.

“USCIS has established a new form… and an online process by which unregistered aliens may register and comply with the law.”

The rule applied to nearly all noncitizens, including temporary visitors, students, and workers, with only limited exceptions.

It also placed obligations on the parents or legal guardians of children under 14 years old.

“Within 30 days of reaching his or her 14th birthday, all previously registered aliens must apply for re-registration and to be fingerprinted,” the regulation stated.

After the new regulation, even traffic police and other law enforcement officers may now legally demand proof of an individual’s registration status.

Canadians entering the US for more than 30 days are also required to register unless they already possess an I-94 admission record.

Those entering by land or ferry must ensure they are issued such a document.

“The fee applied to the I-94 is $6. It is possible to make this request in advance at a land border,” an immigration advisory noted.

The CBP One mobile app can be used for such purposes.

Serious provision

Legal experts have urged the immigrants and foreign visitors to take the new regulation seriously.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) has also taken note of the rule and advised its members to stay updated with the changing regulations.

“Of particular note is that those with children in the US as non-immigrants must be mindful that their children will need to register and appear for fingerprinting within 30 days of turning 14,” AILA stated.

The USCIS said it will continue to update the public and immigration professionals on how to comply with the new regulation.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2025