US continues review of visa policies for ‘travel ban’

WASHINGTON: “The deadline is not today,” US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Friday, when asked whether the deadline for the visa policy review had been extended.

However, she confirmed that a review of US visa policies is still ongoing.

The 60-day deadline for announcing the new policy expired on Friday. US media reports had speculated that the policy would be announced on Friday afternoon.

But Ms Bruce reiterated that the Trump administration is conducting a broader security review of visa policies under the executive order issued on January 20.

She emphasized that the review is focused on enhancing security measures related to visas and entry into the country.

Dismissing reports that Pakistan and Afghanistan were on a list of nations facing visa restrictions, Ms Bruce had said in an earlier briefing, “First of all, there is no list.”

However, US media reports suggest that President Trump may soon impose travel bans or restrictions on citizens from over a dozen countries, including Iran and Venezuela.

Trump’s order requires US agencies to establish stricter vetting standards and submit a list of non-compliant countries by March 21.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2025