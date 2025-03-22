E-Paper | March 22, 2025

US continues review of visa policies for ‘travel ban’

Anwar Iqbal Published March 22, 2025 Updated March 22, 2025 12:22pm
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce speaks during her first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, US on March 6, 2025. — Reuters
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce speaks during her first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, US on March 6, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: “The deadline is not today,” US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Friday, when asked whether the deadline for the visa policy review had been extended.

However, she confirmed that a review of US visa policies is still ongoing.

The 60-day deadline for announcing the new policy expired on Friday. US media reports had speculated that the policy would be announced on Friday afternoon.

But Ms Bruce reiterated that the Trump administration is conducting a broader security review of visa policies under the executive order issued on January 20.

She emphasized that the review is focused on enhancing security measures related to visas and entry into the country.

Dismissing reports that Pakistan and Afghanistan were on a list of nations facing visa restrictions, Ms Bruce had said in an earlier briefing, “First of all, there is no list.”

However, US media reports suggest that President Trump may soon impose travel bans or restrictions on citizens from over a dozen countries, including Iran and Venezuela.

Trump’s order requires US agencies to establish stricter vetting standards and submit a list of non-compliant countries by March 21.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2025

Pak US Ties, Trump 2.0
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Running on empty
Updated 22 Mar, 2025

Running on empty

World Water Day should remind country’s rulers that water crisis threatens the very survival of our future generations.
Another ultimatum
22 Mar, 2025

Another ultimatum

THESE are fraught times, but the government must still find it in its heart to be a little more accommodating....
Muzzled voices
22 Mar, 2025

Muzzled voices

A NEW era of censorship is upon us. The FIA’s arrest of journalist and founder of media agency Raftar, Farhan...
Personal priorities
Updated 21 Mar, 2025

Personal priorities

Pet projects launched by govt often found to be poorly conceived, ripe for exploitation, misaligned with country’s overall development priorities.
Inheritance rights
21 Mar, 2025

Inheritance rights

THE Federal Shariat Court’s ruling that it is un-Islamic to deprive a woman of her right to inheritance is a...
Anti-Muslim actions
21 Mar, 2025

Anti-Muslim actions

MUSLIMS in India have endured incessant scrutiny of their nationalism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ...