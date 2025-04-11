E-Paper | April 11, 2025

UAE fuelling ‘genocide’, Sudan tells World Court

AFP Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 09:45am

THE HAGUE: Sudan told the International Court of Justice on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates was the “driving force” behind a genocide in Darfur, a charge the UAE said “couldn’t be further from the truth”.

Khartoum has dragged the UAE before the ICJ, accusing it of complicity in genocide against the Masalit community by backing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battling the Sudanese army since 2023.

The UAE denies supporting the rebels and has dismissed Sudan’s case as “political theatre” distracting from efforts to end the war that has killed tens of thousands.

Opening the case at the ICJ, Muawia Osman, Sudan’s acting justice minister, told the court that the “ongoing genocide would not be possible without the complicity of the UAE, including the shipment of arms to the RSF. Sudan wants ICJ judges to force the UAE to stop its alleged support for the RSF and make “full reparations”, including compensation to victims of the war.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2025

