US expresses strategic interest in Pakistan’s mineral sector

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published April 10, 2025 Updated April 10, 2025 10:31am
A US delegation led by Eric Meyer, the acting assistant secretary at the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.—PPI
ISLAMABAD: A senior US official on Wednesday underscored Washington’s strategic interest in Pakistan’s mineral sector, signalling a push for long-term cooperation in the development of critical mineral resources key to American advanced technologies.

“Critical minerals are the raw materials necessary for our most advanced technologies,” Eric Meyer, senior bureau official for the Department of State’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, was quoted in a statement issued by the US embassy in Islamabad on his visit.

Mr Meyer led the US delegation to the Pakistan Minerals Invest­ment Forum, after which he enga­ged with civil and military leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, Interior Mi­­nister Mohsin Naqvi, and Petro­leum Minister Ali Pervez Malik.

“President Trump has made it clear that securing diverse and reliable sources of these materials is a strategic priority,” Meyer said. “Pakistan’s vast mineral potential —if responsibly and transparently developed — can benefit both our countries.”

Eric Meyer-led delegation meets civil, military leaders

According to the statement issued by the US embassy, the United States “continues to work with international partners and Pakistani stakeholders to explore opportunities for investment, technical collaboration, and responsible resource management in the minerals sector.”

Ahead of Meyer’s arrival, Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call with Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, reiterating US interest in Pakistan’s mineral resources and the potential for expanded cooperation.

During his meeting with Gen Munir, Mr Meyer emphasised that “collaboration in mineral development with Pakistan is a core area of mutual interest,” according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

PM Shehbaz welcomed the US participation at the Forum, calling the minerals sector a priority area for investment. “The minerals sector of Pakistan presents immense opportunities,” the premier told the delegation, “and we encourage US companies to invest in this priority sector.”

Economic, security cooperation

In meetings that Mr Meyer had in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, both sides discussed avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and investment.

The US and Pakistani officials expressed mutual confidence in Pakistan’s “investment landscape” and committed to boosting partnerships.

“Both sides expressed confidence on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed on the need to explore B2B avenues,” the ISPR stated.

Counterterrorism cooperation featured prominently in Mr Meyer’s discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz, Gen Munir and Minister Naqvi.

“The PM underscored the importance of enhanced cooperation… including trade and investment, as well as counterterrorism,” said PM Office in a statement.

Mr Meyer reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to work closely with Pakistan on shared security goals amid regional and global challenges.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2025

