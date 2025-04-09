E-Paper | April 09, 2025

Barrick Gold to raise $3bn for Reko Diq project

Khaleeq Kiani Published April 9, 2025 Updated April 9, 2025 01:39pm

Mark Bristow
Mark Bristow

ISLAMABAD: Canadian mining giant Barrick Gold is set to raise $3 billion in international financing for the multi-billion-dollar Reko Diq Copper & Gold Project in Balochistan.

Barrick’s President and CEO Mark Bristow told Dawn on Tuesday that a financing pact with the World Bank and its commercial arm International Finance Corporation (IFC) was expected to be signed by mid-year and final financing packages by third quarter this year for $650 million. “We expect to drawdown about $500m by 4th quarter,” he said.

Bristow said details of financing from other financiers could not be disclosed at this stage, pending final approvals. He said the first phase of the project to be completed by 2028 required $6bn, of which half would be provided by Barrick and Pakistan as equity. The 32-year second phase would cost another $3.5bn to be generated by the project itself.

“First phase is far more expensive,” he said.

Mr Bristow said it would be for the first time that the World Bank would finance a mining project. He said all big western institutions led by the IFC would be part of the $3bn financing — a combination of loans of financing and credit guarantee that would “enable us to raise funds from private bank institutions”.

He said US Exim Bank, IFC, US Sovereign Fund, Germany, Asian Development Bank, Japan, South Korea and some of the Scandinavian countries were part of the financing consortium.

The remaining $3bn financing would include $1.7bn from Barrick Gold and $1.4bn from Pakistani state-owned companies.

Responding to a question if the $6bn Reko Diq project cost also included smelters to process copper and gold at site, the Barrick president said it was not feasible until end of the first phase and unless some other similar project comes up in the near proximity. Also, it would increase the project unnecessarily.

The project would be operated though a 150MW power plant to be run on heavy fuel oil (HFO) initially, followed by another 150MW of solar plant and then supported through intake from the national grid that would require upgrade.

In total, the first phase would need 180MW electricity to be followed by another 150MW in the second phase, he said.

Mr Bristow said the project would have a 45m-tonne of throughput per annum (mpta) for the first five years and then 90mpta for the following 32 years of second phase.

Based on existing reserves, the Reko Diq project is expected to yield production of 13.1m tonnes of copper and 17.9m ounces of gold over the life of the mine (100pc basis), according to OGDCL — one of the shareholders.

The feasibility study has also confirmed a lucrative 25pc rate of return on investment on one of the biggest copper-gold project, informed sources said.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Following through
Updated 09 Apr, 2025

Following through

Reconciliation, development, and deradicalisation initiatives cannot remain dormant words in a policy document.
Robe rebellion
09 Apr, 2025

Robe rebellion

THE unrest within the Islamabad High Court shows no sign of abating, and it is perhaps just as well that the ...
Fearing birth
09 Apr, 2025

Fearing birth

AMID dramatic aid cuts, the WHO has sounded the alarm about the dangers to Pakistan’s mothers and newborns, asking...
Meltdown
08 Apr, 2025

Meltdown

A full-blown trade war is upon us as the era of the rules-based, multilateral trading order is nearly over.
Settling differences
Updated 08 Apr, 2025

Settling differences

Unless there is a broad agreement on the path forward, the country will remain trapped in a cycle of recurring instability.
Glacial ingenuity
08 Apr, 2025

Glacial ingenuity

NECESSITY is indeed the mother of invention, as witnessed in Gilgit-Baltistan. In these areas, where climate change...