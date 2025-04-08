E-Paper | April 08, 2025

Imran, Bushra approach court for better facilities in jail

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 10:28am

ISLAMABAD: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have filed separate court applications for better facilities in the prison.

Mr Khan’s legal team, comprising advocates Zaheer Abbas, Chaudhry Usman Riaz Gill and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, filed the application before the special judge Central, Islamabad.

Mr Khan, 73, requested the court to direct prison authorities to allow him weekly audio/video calls with his sons, Qasim and Suleman Khan, who reside in the UK.

He cited the Punjab Prison Rules, which entitled inmates to weekly communication with family.

Mr Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023, alleged that jail officials have repeatedly ignored court orders (dated November 8, 2024, and January 10, 2025) mandating telephone contact with his sons.

The prison has a government-installed Public Call Office (PCO) system allowing inmates 20-minute weekly calls, yet Mr Khan pleaded he was denied even Eid 2025 calls.

This was a violation of Mr Khan’s fundamental rights and constituted discrimination, the petition said, adding that other inmates reportedly access the facility regularly.

In a parallel petition filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Mr Khan’s wife challenged the prison department’s refusal to classify her under the ‘Better Class’ category as per Prison Rules 1978.

Ms Bushra noted that her husband had already been granted the status, which entitled prisoners to enhanced amenities based on social standing.

Ms Bushra, convicted in an accountability case related to 190mn corruption and jailed since January 17, 2025, claimed her repeated applications to the jail superintendent were ignored.

The petition, filed under Article 199 of the Constitution, accused the authorities of “colourable exercise of power” and demanded compliance with prison regulations.

A third application focused on Mr Khan’s health. The former PM, who has a history of medical issues, has sought regular check-ups by his personal doctors Dr Asim Yousaf, Dr Samina Niazi, and Dr Muhammad Aasim Yusuf (substituted for Dr Faisal Sultan, who is abroad).

The plea referred to an IHC order dated October 23, 2024, directing the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) to form a medical board including private doctors.

Mr Khan’s lawyers argued that irregular health examinations would jeopardise their client’s health, which would be a violation of constitutional rights under Article 9 (right to life).

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2025

Latest Stories

